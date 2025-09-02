Langgam Fikir Publishes Paulus Perosak Risalah al-Masīḥ - A Bold Critique of Christianity’s Historical Roots

Langgam Fikir publishes Paulus, a bold critique of Paul’s role in shaping Christianity, blending history, theology, and critical research

SERI KEMBANGAN, SELANGOR, MALAYSIA, September 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Seri Kembangan, Selangor, Malaysia (31 August 2025) – Independent Malaysian publisher Langgam Fikir proudly announces the release of its flagship book, Paulus: Perosak Risalah al-Masīḥ – Sejarah Bagaimana Agama Kristian Dicipta Sepenuhnya (Paul: The Corruptor of the Messiah’s Message – The History of How Christianity Was Entirely Invented). Written by Muslim apologist and author Mohd Elfie Nieshaem Juferi, this groundbreaking work offers a penetrating historical and theological critique of Paul of Tarsus and his role in shaping Christianity.

The book presents a meticulously researched argument that the Christianity practiced today is not rooted in the teachings of Prophet ʿĪsā ʿalayhi al-salām (Jesus, peace be upon him) but is instead a theological reinterpretation crafted by Paul to appeal to Greco-Roman audiences. Drawing extensively from the Bible itself, the author traces Paul’s life, his disputes with the original disciples, and his influence on the New Testament and the doctrine of the Trinity.

“Paulus bukan hanya memutarbelitkan wahyu, tetapi juga merosakkan struktur etika, hukum dan akidah yang dibawa oleh Nabi ʿĪsā ʿalayhi al-salām—lalu menggantikannya dengan agama rekaan yang sesuai untuk diterima oleh Empayar Rom.”

“Paul not only distorted revelation but also dismantled the structure of ethics, law, and creed brought by Prophet ʿĪsā ʿalayhi al-salām, replacing it with a fabricated religion designed to be acceptable to the Roman Empire.” — Paulus: Perosak Risalah al-Masīḥ, Bab 10, m.s. 147 (Chapter 10, p.147)

Published in 2025, this title reflects Langgam Fikir’s commitment to challenging conventional narratives and encouraging critical engagement with questions of history, theology, and ethics.

Langgam Fikir, known for its motto Dari Aksara ke Angkasa (“From Letters to the Cosmos”), is dedicated to publishing thought-provoking works that inspire intellectual courage and meaningful discourse. The press was founded by Mohd Elfie Nieshaem Juferi, who brings nearly two decades of experience in comparative religion and polemics.

Paulus: Perosak Risalah al-Masīḥ is now available through https://langgamfikir.my

and select distribution channels.

