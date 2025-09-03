Fire Retardant Welding Blanket Market Size Worth $1.77 Bn by 2029 - Exclusive Report by The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Fire Retardant Welding Blanket Global Market Report 2025 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

How Much Is The Fire Retardant Welding Blanket Market Worth?

In recent times, there has been robust growth in the market size of the fire retardant welding blanket. The market, which was valued at $1.22 billion in 2024, is predicted to scale up to $1.32 billion in 2025, boasting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1%. The growth witnessed in the past can be credited to factors such as the escalated use of alternatives to asbestos for thermal shielding, increased application of welding blankets in the shipbuilding industry, a surge in fire mishaps in manufacturing centres, a heightened favoring of recyclable fire safety tools, and an augmented dependency on manual welding procedures.

There is a strong foreseeable growth for the fire retardant welding blanket market in the upcoming years, likely to reach a market size of $1.77 billion by 2029, with an anticipated CAGR of 7.7%. This forecasted growth is credited to various factors such as an increase in automated welding processes, a surge in the demand for environmentally friendly fire retardant materials, rising investments in the modernization of infrastructure, a boost in the employment of robotic welding in high-risk environments, and a higher quantity of industrial mishaps. Key trends expected within the forecast period encompasses advancements in multi-functional fire blanket designs, creation of recyclable high-performance textiles, progression in modular welding safety systems, evolution in thermal barrier layering methods, and the establishment of artificial intelligence-enabled predictive fire risk surveillance systems.

What Are The Factors Driving The Fire Retardant Welding Blanket Market?

The escalation in workplace accidents is presumed to stimulate the expansion of the fire-retardant welding blanket market. These accidents comprise unforeseen incidents that take place at work, often resulting in injuries, illness, or damage to individuals, assets, or the environment. The rising accidents at workplaces are primarily caused due to lack of proper safety training which leaves workers unequipped to discern and handle possible perils at work. Fire-retardant welding blankets contribute to reducing workplace accidents by giving a heat-withstanding barrier, making it ideal for operations involved in welding, cutting, and grinding. They curb fire dangers by controlling sparks and molten metal, thereby improving safety at the location and protection of equipment. For example, the Bureau of Labor Statistics, a US agency, reported 5,486 fatal work-related injuries in 2022 in December 2023, marking a rise of 5.7% from 5,190 in 2021. Hence, the rise in workplace accidents is fuelling the expansion of the fire-retardant welding blanket market. An escalation in construction activities is believed to accelerate the market's growth due to the increasing requirement for fire safety measures at the site. These activities include the steps involved in constructing, amending, or fixing structures like buildings, infrastructure, roads, and bridges. The surge in construction activities is due to urbanization which results in a higher population density in cities, hence increasing the need for the development of residential, commercial, and infrastructure. Fire-retardant welding blankets aid construction activities by supplying flame-withstanding safety, making it crucial for welding, cutting, and grinding tasks at the work site. They better worker safety by regulating sparks and heat, decreasing the risk of fire, and ensuring abidance with safety regulations. Notably, according to the United States Census Bureau, construction spending was at $2,156,495 million in 2024, an upsurge from $2,023,662 million in 2023. Hence, the surge in construction activities is propelling the expansion of the fire-retardant welding blanket market.

Who Are The Major Players In The Fire Retardant Welding Blanket Market?

Major players in the Fire Retardant Welding Blanket Global Market Report 2025 include:

• 3M Company

• Kemper Corporation

• Cromwell Property Group

• John Tillman Company

• Newtex Industries Inc.

• Tex Tech Industries Inc.

• Lewco Specialty Products Inc.

• Auburn Manufacturing Inc.

• Apex Mills Corporation

• Mid-Mountain Materials Inc.

Which Segment Accounted For The Largest Fire Retardant Welding Blanket Market Share?

The fire retardant welding blanket market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product Type: Standard Welding Blankets, Reinforced Welding Blankets, Customizable Welding Blankets, Reflective Welding Blankets, Lightweight Welding Blankets

2) By Material Type: Fiberglass, Silica, Carbonized Fabric, Wool Blends, Other Specialty Materials

3) By Application Area: Metal Inert Gas Welding, Tungsten Inert Gas Welding, Stick Welding, Metal Fabrication, Automotive Industry, Construction

4) By Distribution Channel: Online Retailers, Direct Sales, Distributors Or Wholesalers, Specialty Stores, Industrial Supply Suppliers

5) By End-User Industries: Industrial, Commercial, Residential

Subsegments:

1) By Standard Welding Blankets: Fiberglass-Based Blankets, Vermiculite-Coated Blankets, Silicone-Coated Blankets, Asbestos-Free Blankets

2) By Reinforced Welding Blankets: Wire-Inserted Fiberglass Blankets, Heavy-Duty Coated Reinforced Blankets, Graphite-Coated Reinforced Blankets, Multi-Layer Reinforced Blankets

3) By Customizable Welding Blankets: Size-Customized Blankets, Shape-Customized Blankets, Branding Or Logo-Printed Blankets, Application-Specific Custom Solutions

4) By Reflective Welding Blankets: Aluminized Fiberglass Blankets, Dual-Side Reflective Blankets, Radiant Heat Reflective Blankets, High-Temperature Reflective Blankets

5) By Lightweight Welding Blankets: Thin Fiberglass Blankets, Silica-Based Lightweight Blankets, Kevlar-Reinforced Lightweight Blankets, Portable Roll-Up Blankets

What Are The Regional Trends In The Fire Retardant Welding Blanket Market?

In the Fire Retardant Welding Blanket Global Market Report 2025, North America is identified as the leader for the year 2024. Anticipated rapid growth is predicted for the Asia-Pacific region. The report includes an analysis of several regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

