Fire Retardant Treated Plywood Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product

What Is The Fire Retardant Treated Plywood Market Size And Growth?

Over the last few years, there has been a vigorous growth in the fire retardant treated plywood market size, shooting up from $1.18 billion in 2024 to a forecasted $1.28 billion in 2025, recording a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4%. The historical period growth is a result of an increasing demand for fire-resistant interior applications, a trend towards code-compliant building materials, rising retrofit activities for fire compliance in older structures, a surge in consumer preference towards safeguarding construction solutions, and augmented investments in fire safety for multi-family housing.

There's a forecast for robust expansion in the fire retardant treated plywood market in the forthcoming years, with projections pointing towards a total worth of $1.74 billion by 2029, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.0%. The predicted growth in this period is linked to increased investment in smart cities, adhering to safety specifications, a higher demand for environmentally approved fire-resistant products, and a surge in the preference for prefab and green housing solutions. Along with these, a rise in industrial accidents and a focus on lowering insurance premiums via fire-resistant materials are also factors. Key trends for the forecast period feature advancements in low-pollutant fire treatment coatings, improved coordination with smart building fire systems, the creation of multifunctional fire-retardant panels, breakthroughs in non-toxic treatment chemicals, and escalating demand for custom-made fire-rated architectural blueprints.

What Are The Current Leading Growth Drivers For Fire Retardant Treated Plywood Market?

The growth of the fire-retardant-treated plywood market is predicted to surge forward due to the rising occurrence of fire accidents. These refer to unexpected and uncontrolled fire incidents that result in damage to property and cause injuries or even death. The common causes of these increasing accidents are usually electrical faults such as outdated wiring, overloaded circuits, and poor maintenance in both residential and commercial buildings, which lead to short circuits and sparks that trigger fires. Fire-retardant-treated plywood serves to mitigate fire accidents as it slows flame spread, making it an optimum choice for schools, commercial structures, and homes. It bolsters fire security by adding an extra defense layer, fostering safer, more resilient construction methods. For instance, the UK-based Welsh government, Llywodraeth Cymru, noted In November 2024, that there were 18 fire-related fatalities in Wales during 2023-24, 4 more compared to the count in 2022-23. As a result of these escalating fire accidents, the fire-retardant-treated plywood market is experiencing notable growth.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Fire Retardant Treated Plywood Market?

Major players in the Fire Retardant Treated Plywood Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Georgia-Pacific Limited Liability Company

• Celulosa Arauco y Constitución S.A.

• Metsaliitto Cooperative

• Wood Products Industry

• Kronospan Holdings Limited

• Osmose Utilities Services Inc.

• Koppers Holdings Inc.

• Century Plyboards Ltd.

• Greenply Industries Limited

• Hoover Treated Wood Products Incorporated.

What Are The Main Trends, Positively Impacting The Growth Of Fire Retardant Treated Plywood Market?

Leading businesses in the fire-retardant-treated plywood sector are innovating to create unique solutions, such as environmentally friendly fire-resistant wooden panels, to satisfy the growing need for sustainable, fireproof construction materials. Their environmentally friendly fire-retardant wooden boards are specifically treated to be fireproof, utilizing non-hazardous, sustainable substances that reduce their environmental impact. For example, in April 2025, US-based sustainable building materials organization T2earth LLC, introduced an advanced environmentally friendly fire-resistant plywood product called OnWood Plywood. This product aims to enhance fire safety while minimizing environmental damage. It provides Class A fire resistance without dependence on harmful chemicals and has certifications for high strength and resistance to mold and termites. Manufactured from sustainably sourced wood, this plywood is carefully designed for use in rigorous construction circumstances where fire safety and environmental conservation are critical.

How Is The Fire Retardant Treated Plywood Market Segmented?

The fire retardant treated plywood market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Boric Acid Treated Plywood, Ammonium Phosphate Treated Plywood, Chemical Treated Plywood, Pressure Treated Plywood, Coated Plywood

2) By Thickness: Thin (up to 1/4 inch), Medium (1/4 inch to 1/2 inch), Thick (over 1/2 inch)

3) By Application: Construction, Furniture, Transportation, Packaging, Marine

4) By Distribution Channel: Direct Sales, Distributors And Wholesalers, Online Retail, Construction Supply Stores

5) By End-User: Residential, Commercial, Industrial, Institutional, Government

Subsegments:

1) By Boric Acid Treated Plywood: Interior-Grade Boric Acid Plywood, Low-Toxicity Borate Formulations, Boric Acid-Treated Marine Plywood, Residential/Non-Structural Applications, Mold- And Insect-Resistant Variants

2) By Ammonium Phosphate Treated Plywood: Monoammonium Phosphate Treatment, Diammonium Phosphate Treatment, Industrial-Grade Flame Barriers, High-Heat Zone Applications, Roof Decking And Insulation Backing

3) By Chemical Treated Plywood: Halogen-Free Chemical Treatments, Formaldehyde-Based Retardants, Eco-Friendly Chemical Blends, Multi-Chemical Treatment Systems, Specialty Industrial Coatings

4) By Pressure Treated Plywood: Water-Based Pressure Treatment, Oil-Based Pressure Treatment, Fire-Retardant And Preservative Dual Treatment, Deep Penetration Pressure Systems, High-Durability Exterior Grade Plywood

5) By Coated Plywood: Intumescent-Coated Fire-Retardant Plywood, Paint-On Fire-Retardant Coated Plywood, Ultraviolet-Resistant Fire-Retardant Coated Plywood, Surface-Sealed Fire-Resistant Coated Plywood, Decorative Fire-Retardant Coated Plywood Panels

Which Is The Dominating Region For The Fire Retardant Treated Plywood Market?

In 2024, North America dominated the global market for fire retardant treated plywood. The report anticipates that the fastest-growing region will be Asia-Pacific in the forecast period. Other regions detailed in the Fire Retardant Treated Plywood Global Market Report 2025 include Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

