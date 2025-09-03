Feed Organic Acids Industry Report: Competitive Landscape and Future Prospects

Feed Organic Acids Global Market Report 2025

The Business Research Company's Feed Organic Acids Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

What Is The Projected Market Size & Growth Rate Of The Feed Organic Acids Market?

In recent years, the market size of feed organic acids has seen significant growth. It is projected to rise from $11.62 billion in 2024 to about $12.43 billion in 2025, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.0%. This growth during the historical period can be credited to a heightened demand for meat and dairy, an increased consciousness regarding animal health, the banning of antibiotic growth promoters, expansion in livestock farming, fostered improvements in feed efficiency, and an escalation in compound feed production.

Over the coming years, the feed organic acids market is anticipated to witness robust expansion. The size of the market is projected to reach a valuation of $16.10 billion by 2029, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7%. Factors contributing to this growth include an increased emphasis on antibiotic-free animal rearing, heightened demand for high-grade meat and dairy products, the expansion of commercial livestock farming, a growing understanding of the importance of animal gut health, and government regulations supporting feed additives. Notable trends in the forecast period involve advancements in green chemistry, bio-refinery integration, the use of blockchain for product traceability, applications of digital twin technology, and the development of next-generation enzyme engineering technologies.

What Is The Crucial Factor Driving The Global Feed Organic Acids Market?

The feed organic acids market is set to grow due to a surge in meat consumption. This term refers to the quantity of meat and poultry ingested by individuals or groups over a specific timeframe. The boom in meat consumption can be attributed to an increase in global income levels, allowing a greater number of people to afford diets rich in protein. Feed organic acids play a crucial role in meat production as they boost the health of the animal's gut, foster nutrient absorption, and stimulate growth performance, resulting in superior quality meat. As an illustration, data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics, a government agency in Australia, showed that Australians upped their meat and poultry consumption by 2.3% in 2023–24 compared to the preceding fiscal year, with an average of 145 grams per person per day. Hence, the escalation in meat consumption is fueling the growth of the feed organic acids market.

Who Are The Emerging Players In The Feed Organic Acids Market?

Major players in the Feed Organic Acids Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Cargill Incorporated

• Archer-Daniels-Midland Company

• BASF SE

• Yara International ASA

• Evonik Industries AG

• Eastman Chemical Company

• FMC Corporation

• Kemira Oyj

• Corbion N.V.

• Chr. Hansen Holding A/S

What Are The Top Trends In The Feed Organic Acids Industry?

Top firms in the feed organic acids market are concentrating on creating innovative product offerings like pathogen-targeted acid blends. These blends aim to hinder harmful microbes found in the animal gut, minimize disease incidents, and stimulate healthier livestock growth without the need for antibiotics. An example of an acid concocted to counteract harmful pathogens and boost animal gut wellness is the pathogen-targeted acid blend. Kemin Industries, a US-based biotech firm, unveiled a cutting-edge feed pathogen control solution named PROSIDIUM in March 2025, which had been under research and development for a significant duration. This latest product is based on peroxy acids, designed specifically to assist feed producers in fighting against pathogens such as Salmonella and particular viruses, thus improving feed and food safety measures on a global scale. PROSIDIUM introduces a novel antimicrobial method that integrates the advantages of organic acids and treatments based on formaldehyde, providing immediate and long-lasting protection.

What Segments Are Covered In The Feed Organic Acids Market Report?

The feed organic acids market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Hair Acetic Acid, Formic Acid, Fumaric Acid, Lactic Acid, Citric Acid, Propionic Acid, Gluconic Acid, Other Types

2) By Application: Food And Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Personal Care Products, Animal Feed

3) By End-User: Feed Manufacturers, Livestock Farmers, Aquaculture Farms, Veterinary Clinics, Research Institutions

Subsegments:

1) By Acetic Acid: Glacial Acetic Acid, Diluted Acetic Acid, Buffered Acetic Acid

2) By Formic Acid: Natural Formic Acid, Synthetic Formic Acid, Buffered Formic Acid

3) By Fumaric Acid: Food Grade Fumaric Acid, Feed Grade Fumaric Acid, Technical Grade Fumaric Acid

4) By Lactic Acid: Natural Lactic Acid, Synthetic Lactic Acid, L(+)-Lactic Acid, DL-Lactic Acid

5) By Citric Acid: Anhydrous Citric Acid, Monohydrate Citric Acid, Buffered Citric Acid

6) By Propionic Acid: Natural Propionic Acid, Synthetic Propionic Acid, Calcium Propionate, Sodium Propionate

7) By Gluconic Acid: Glucono Delta-Lactone (GDL), Sodium Gluconate, Calcium Gluconate

8) By Other Types: Benzoic Acid, Sorbic Acid, Malic Acid, Succinic Acid

View the full feed organic acids market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/feed-organic-acids-global-market-report

Which Region Is Projected To Hold The Largest Market Share In The Global Feed Organic Acids Market?

In the Feed Organic Acids Global Market Report 2025, Asia-Pacific is identified as the leading region for the corresponding year and is projected to experience substantial growth. Included in the report are the following regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

