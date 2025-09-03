Door And Window Repair Service Market Anticipated to Grow at 6.2% CAGR Through 2029: Industry Report

The Business Research Company

How Big Is The Door And Window Repair Service Market In 2025?

In recent times, the market size for door and window repair services has seen a significant increase. It is projected to escalate from $26.69 billion in 2024 to $28.44 billion in 2025, showing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6%. The surge during the historical term can be credited to factors such as the expansion of homeownership rates, the rise in older housing inventory, an upturn in severe weather incidents, a hike in residential remodeling trends, as well as heightened awareness regarding energy efficiency.

We anticipate robust expansion of the door and window repair service market in the upcoming years. It is estimated to rise up to $36.19 billion in 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2%. Reasons for the projected growth include the surge in urban housing projects, an increase in the older generation's homes needing renovations, consumers focusing more on sustainable options, rise in insurance claims due to climate change effects, and the escalating need for repair services. Major upcoming trends include the integration of smart lock, mobile apps for scheduling and monitoring, developing technologies to decrease window noise, automation of door repair tools and the use of augmented reality (AR) for estimations.

What Are The Key Driving Factors For The Growth Of The Door And Window Repair Service Market?

Increasing home renovations are projected to boost the growth of the door and window repair service market in the future. The term 'home renovation' pertains to enhancing, upgrading, or restoring a residential property for better function, appeal, and worth. The rise in home renovation is influenced by aged housing stock, where numerous houses built in previous decades currently demand repairs, energy improvements, and contemporary configurations. This encourages homeowners to opt for renovation instead of rebuilding or relocating. Door and window repair services play a key role in home renovation by reinstating functionality and improving energy efficiency, making them vital for apartment modernization. Not only do they heighten safety but also augment aesthetics, resulting in a more appealing and comfortable habitat. For example, Statistics Finland, a government agency based in Finland reported in June 2024 that homeowners expended €5.2 billion ($5.63 billion) on revamping their homes and residential buildings in 2023, indicating a 2.7% surge in comparison to 2022. Hence, the burgeoning home renovations are spurring the growth of the door and window repair service market.

Who Are The Key Players In The Door And Window Repair Service Industry?

Major players in the Door And Window Repair Service Global Market Report 2025 include:

• The Home Depot Inc.

• JELD-WEN Holding Inc.

• Andersen Corporation

• Pella Corporation

• Marvin Windows and Doors

• Milgard Manufacturing LLC

• Anglian Home Improvements Limited

• Champion Window Manufacturing & Supply Company LLC

• Renuity LLC

• Mr. Handyman International LLC

What Are The Top Trends In The Door And Window Repair Service Industry?

Leading firms in the door and window repair service market are prioritizing the development of innovative solutions like glazing services. These are intended to boost energy efficiency, bolster safety, and extend the durability of residential and commercial glass setups. Glazing services encompass the installation, replacement, and repair of glass in doors and windows. For example, in January 2025, Glassoco, a glass services company based in the US, introduced new residential glass repair and replacement services to cater to all glass-related issues, ranging from broken windows to damaged glass doors. These services probably consist of in-home glass replacement for foggy or damaged panes, insulated glass unit replacements for heightened energy efficiency, and bespoke glass solutions for a range of residential requirements. Furthermore, the services are projected to incorporate on-site evaluations, complimentary estimates, and expert repair services intended to refurbish the transparency, sealing effectiveness, and the overall appearance of residential glass installations, aiding homeowners in preserving a secure and cozy living space.

What Segments Are Covered In The Door And Window Repair Service Market Report?

The door and window repair service market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Casement Doors And Windows, Sliding Doors And Windows

2) By Repair Type: Glass Repair, Frame Repair, Hardware Repair, Other Repair Types

3) By Application: Residential, Commercial

4) By End-User: Homeowners, Property Managers, Real Estate Agents, Businesses, Other End Users

Subsegments:

1) By Casement Doors And Windows: Single Casement Windows, Double Casement Windows, French Casement Doors, Awning Windows, Tilt And Turn Windows

2) By Sliding Doors And Windows Type: Single Sliding Doors, Double Sliding Doors, Multi-Panel Sliding Doors, Sliding Patio Doors, Sliding Window Panels

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Door And Window Repair Service Market By 2025?

In 2024, North America led in the door and window repair service global market and is predicted to grow. The market report outlines numerous areas including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

