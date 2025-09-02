Confectionery Market Insights: Leaders, Trends, and Size Forecast to 2027

Confectionery Industry

Confectionery Market by Product Type, Age Group, and Distribution Channel : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2027.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Confectionery market size was valued at $210.3 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $270.5 billion by 2027, registering with a CAGR of 3.6% from 2021 to 2027.Key PlayersMars, IncorporatedMondelez International, Inc.Nestlé S.A.Ferrero GroupMeiji Co., Ltd.The Hershey CompanyChocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AGEzaki Glico Co., Ltd.Haribo GmbH & Co. K.G.PladisDownload Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1865 The rise in demand for confectionery products made with organic, exotic, and functional ingredients is one of the crucial factors propelling the market growth. Furthermore, the introduction of bite-size snack formats and on-the-go options has led to convenience for consumers, which positively impacted the market growth. These are some crucial factors that drive the global confectionery market.Consumer habits, tastes, and preferences are constantly evolving. This has led to innovation in the field of confectionery market trends that drives the market growth. Manufacturers are increasing their product range by including functional ingredients, organic herbal fillings, tropical fruit, and nut-based & exotic flavors in product formulations to meet changing consumer demands. Furthermore, the trend of gifting confectionery products, such as cookies, chocolates, bakery items, and others, has enabled to propel the confectionery market growth in the recent years. Brands are constantly establishing unique engaging techniques to seek consumer attention as confectionery products are significantly purchased as a result of impulse buying. These factors have cumulatively enabled to drive the market for confectionery products. However, the volatile nature of raw material prices of sugar and cocoa can hamper the growth of the confectionery market share.Buy This Research Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/confectionery-market/purchase-options The outbreak of COVID-19 has caused a severe impact on the confectionery market. The stringent rules and lockdown during the course of 2020 have led to repercussions in the confectionery business, which caused differential impact on raw material supply (agricultural produce, food ingredients, and intermediate food products), trade & logistics, demand-supply volatility, uncertain consumer demand, and affected the workforce at industrial level. One of the major factors that affected the confectionery market size during the lockdown was sales decline as a result of reduced gifting and impulse buying among consumers across the globe.Europe region accounts for a major confectionery industry share with predominance in the chocolate confectionery segment. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness significant CAGR during the forecast period as a result of growing disposable income, increasing population, and new brand launches from established players.For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/1865 Similar Reports:Cooking Spray Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/cooking-spray-market-A67243 Organic Cassava Starch Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/organic-cassava-starch-market-A298861 Cheese Sauce Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/cheese-sauce-market

