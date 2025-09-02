Newport Cannabis Co. Celebrates Grand Opening of Rhode Island’s Most Complete Cannabis Dispensary

Newport Cannabis Co. celebrated the Grand Opening of its Portsmouth, Rhode Island location over the Labor Day weekend.

Top state cultivator and brand Hangar 420 brings its expertise to retailing, offering the best values on high-quality products, plus statewide same-day delivery

We really wanted to create the state’s best, most complete cannabis retailer.” — Octavius Prince, CEO/Owner of Newport Cannabis Co.

PORTSMOUTH, RI, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rhode Island’s newest cannabis dispensary, Newport Cannabis Co., officially celebrated its Grand Opening over the Labor Day weekend with a three-day event featuring food trucks, music and a wide range of promotional deals. The store offers Rhode Island’s widest variety of products at reasonable prices, and provides the state’s only same-day statewide cannabis delivery service.

Newport Cannabis Co. is the brainchild of Hangar 420, which has served Rhode Island’s cannabis consumers as the state’s largest cultivator since 2019 and its top-selling cannabis brand since adult use was authorized in 2022. This vertical integration from supply chain to retail provides enhanced quality control capabilities while increasing operational efficiencies, allowing Newport Cannabis Co. to offer a wider range of higher quality products at significantly better value for consumers.

“We really wanted to create the state’s best, most complete cannabis retailer,” said Octavius Prince, CEO/Owner of Newport Cannabis Co. and the founder of Hangar 420. “Through Newport Cannabis Co. and our extensive product selection, we offer a service for the entire state by providing the best quality products, the best value and statewide, same-day delivery for most purchases. It is as close to a cannabis superstore as you can get.”

During the Grand Opening weekend the dispensary experienced a steady stream of customers and well-wishers, with more than 1,000 customers generating record-breaking sales over the four-day event. As part of the celebration, Newport Cannabis Co. donated a total of $2,000 to the Potter League for Animals, a nonprofit dedicated to advancing the well-being of Rhode Island’s companion animals. The initiative is part of the company’s ongoing community outreach, including support for the Aquidneck Land Trust, the Fort Adams Trust, and ALS research.

“The business of cannabis is all about community,” Prince said. “We are more than a retail outlet or a cultivation facility or a brand. We are a conduit for a growing base of consumers who seek greater wellness, more relaxation and essentially a more fulfilling life. We feel a responsibility to give back to this community by supporting organizations that also help meet those needs.”

Located at 1637 W. Main Road in Portsmouth, Newport Cannabis Co. is open Sunday through Wednesday from 8 a.m.-- 8 p.m. and Thursday through Friday from 8 a.m. – 9 p.m.

For more information or to schedule an interview with Octavius Prince, contact Jim Dissett at 303-532-7392 or PR@pufcreativ.com.

About Newport Cannabis Co.

Newport Cannabis Co. is Rhode Island’s leading cannabis retailer, offering the widest variety of products at reasonable prices and providing the state’s only same-day statewide cannabis delivery service. Founded by the same team behind Hangar 420, the state’s leading cultivator and brand, Newport Cannabis Co. features an expansive selection, knowledgeable staff and a commitment to education, compliance and community service. Learn more at https://newportcanna.com/ or continue the conversation on Instagram and Facebook.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.