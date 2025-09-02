The Transaction Podcast Releases Landmark Trilogy of Episodes Featuring Top GTM Experts on AI, and Buyer Revolution

Master modern GTM with actionable insights from Sloan (G2), Boskovic (Flatfile), and Orlob (pclub).

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Transaction, the popular podcast for B2B go-to-market leaders hosted by industry veterans Craig Rosenberg and Matt Amundson, today announced the release of a powerful trilogy of episodes that collectively map the new playbook for revenue growth in the post-ZIRP, AI-driven market.This series features deep-dive conversations with three of the most forward-thinking operators in the space:● Episode 62: Sydney Sloan, CMO of G2, on the seismic shift in buyer behavior and the critical move from "Segments to Signals."● Episode 63: David Boskovic, CEO of Flatfile, on building an AI-first GTM engine that operates at 10x capacity.● Episode 64: Chris Orlob, CEO of pclub, on navigating the ongoing "skills crisis" in sales and the imperative for deep skill transformation."These three episodes are a masterclass," said host Craig Rosenberg. "We’re talking about the absolute frontier of GTM—from how AI is fundamentally rewriting the rules of demand generation to the human skills we need to double down on. It’s the most actionable content we’ve ever produced."Key Insights from the Trilogy:● The Buyer Revolution is Here (Episode 62): Sydney Sloan reveals stunning data from G2’s latest Buyer Behavior Report, showing that 80% of buyers now use AI search as part of their research process, with enterprise buyers leading the charge. She details the new buyer journey: starting with an LLM, moving to a review site like G2, and only then visiting a vendor’s site. Sloan provides a tactical guide for GEO (Generative Engine Optimization) and why CMOs must now "write content for people, not just for Google."● The AI-First GTM Engine (Episode 63): David Boskovic shares how Flatfile built a go-to-market motion that can do the work of a 100-person team. By using AI to conduct deep, vertical-specific research on every account and generate fully customized demos and landing pages, his team achieves a level of personalization previously reserved only for the largest enterprise deals. "The economics are shifting," says Boskovic. "Luxuries—like a deeply researched, custom demo for every prospect—are now accessible to everyone."● Solving the Sales Skills Crisis (Episode 64): Chris Orlob diagnoses a critical gap in the market: "Reps are drowning in technology but starving for skills." He argues that the combination of the ZIRP era, remote work, and an over-reliance on process has led to dangerously low skill capacity. Orlob’s solution is a "skill transformation loop"—a continuous process of diagnosis, training, practice, and reinforcement—that moves beyond one-time training events to build lasting excellence, starting with the foundational skill of discovery."These conversations prove that the new playbook isn't about a single silver bullet," said host Matt Amundson. "It's a combination of leveraging AI to its fullest potential while simultaneously investing in the deep human skills that create real customer value. This trilogy is essential listening for anyone responsible for revenue growth."About The Transaction Podcast:Hosted by Craig Rosenberg, Chief Platform Officer at Scale Venture Partners, and Matt Amundson, CMO of DuploCloud, The Transaction features weekly conversations with the best sales, marketing, and product leaders in B2B SaaS. The show cuts through the theory to deliver the stories, actionable tips, tactics, and strategies behind what's actually driving revenue growth. From ABM to PLG, The Transaction covers the who, what, where, when, why and, most importantly, how you get the deal done.New episodes are released every week. Listen and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts. For show notes and more, visit https://thetransaction.substack.com/

