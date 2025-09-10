Lifemind Launches Free AI Marketing Tool to Instantly Match Brands with Their Most Aligned Customer Segments

MindMap: Find the customer segments that value your brand most.

New feature identifies a brand’s top U.S. psychographic match from 189 profiles while enabling marketers to talk to the customer.

SAN RAFAEL, CA, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lifemind.ai, an AI-powered marketing platform, today announced the launch of MindMap, a free tool that identifies the U.S. audience segment most aligned with a brand. By entering a single web address, marketers receive a psychographic profile showing who their potential customers are, what drives their decisions, and which influencers shape their loyalty.

The breakthrough intelligence tool goes beyond demographics, allowing brands to test real-world messaging strategies by virtually “interviewing” customers through AI personas trained on Lifemind’s database of 189 validated worldview segments.

“Marketers spend weeks and thousands of dollars to uncover what MindMap can show in minutes,” said Chris Peterson, Co-founder of Lifemind. “This is about democratizing customer insight—giving every marketer the ability to understand their audience’s values and test creative ideas before they spend a single dollar on media.”

MindMap analyzes a brand’s website and automatically surfaces the segment most aligned with its positioning. Marketers receive an instant profile that details:

- Core customer motivations – emotional vs. rational appeals, premium vs. value orientation, innovation vs. reliability

- Loyalty drivers – what would make the segment more committed to the brand

- Influencer signals – who is most likely to shape their purchase behavior

- Interactive testing – the ability to ask direct questions as if speaking with a potential customer persona

The free version provides a single segment, giving marketers a practical entry point for campaign planning and creative testing. Unlike traditional segmentation, which often emphasizes demographics or purchase history, Lifemind focuses on the values and motivations behind customer decisions. For instance, rather than targeting ‘millennial women aged 25–35,’ a beauty brand might uncover a segment that values sustainability and environmental stewardship, then test messages like ‘eco-conscious packaging’ or ‘responsibly sourced ingredients’ to see which resonates most.

Beta users of the Lifemind platform, including mid-market brands and agencies, are already using Lifemind to identify new customer segments, refine creative briefs, and shorten the path from insight to execution.

“Values shape purchase decisions, and marketers need faster ways to connect those values with strategy, creative, and targeting,” Peterson added.

MindMap is available at mindmap.lifemind.ai. The full Lifemind platform, now in beta, will launch in Fall 2025 as a subscription-based SaaS offering. Unlike traditional systems that require extensive setup and personally identifiable data, Lifemind delivers actionable segmentation, targeting, and creative testing in days at a fraction of typical costs without any PII required.

About Lifemind.ai

Lifemind.ai is an AI-powered marketing tool that helps brands align campaigns with how customers form purchase decisions. By mapping 189 worldview segments across the U.S., Lifemind enables marketers to generate insights, build precise segments, target audiences across channels, and test creative in real time. The platform turns customer research into an everyday marketing advantage—helping brands move faster from strategy to execution.

