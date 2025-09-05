Stanton Optical Opens New Store in Port St. Lucie, FL 

Stanton Optical Port St. Lucie Staff Celebrating Grand Opening Ceremony Stanton Optical: We Make Eye Care Easy, Accessible, and Affordable for All Meet Stan the Penguin, Stanton Optical's Brand Ambassador – Discover Unbeatable Offers at Stanton Optical Port St. Lucie Store Before They're Gone! With over 1,000 frames to choose from, Stanton Optical is the one-stop shop for all your eye care needs

PORT ST. LUCIE, FL, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Stanton Optical, a pioneer in affordable and accessible eye care, announces the grand opening of its latest store in 1894 SW Gatlin Blvd., Port St. Lucie, FL 34953, strengthens Stanton Optical's commitment to delivering on its mission of Making Eye Care Easy across 300+ locations nationwide Convenient Eye Care for Less"We're delighted to continue expanding up the Florida coast and bringing affordable eye care solutions to Port St. Lucie with our 11th store in the West Palm Beach market," said Daniel Stanton, founder and CEO of Stanton Optical. "It’s incredible how fast this community has grown, we want to be a part of it. At Stanton Optical, we're changing the way people buy glasses, making the process simple and affordable. Eyesight shouldn’t be a luxury, but something accessible to everybody. That’s why we work directly with manufacturers and have developed patented technology to provide the best quality eye care, in an efficient way at competitive prices, passing on the savings to our customers. In fact, we offer the best value in the industry. Customers benefit from getting their eye exam and single-vision glasses the same day and choose from over 1,000 frame styles to fit their lifestyle and budget.” In addition, Stanton Optical accepts vision insurance, FSA/HSA, and VSP out-of-network and offers special pricing for EyeMed, Medicaid, and Military families.Our Spokes-birdIn 2021, Stanton Optical introduced Stan the Penguin as its spokes-bird, highlighting its commitment to adaptability and community within the dynamic eye care industry. Penguins, known for their 'cool’ appearance and strong family bonds, mirror Stanton Optical's dedication to providing exceptional eye care and building lasting customer relationships. The penguin, in essence, is also one of the most streamlined animals in the world, just like Stanton Optical works to make the process of getting prescription eyewear quick and easy.Consumer-Centric Services and Telehealth InnovationStanton Optical is a growing retail brand under Now Optics and has partnered with Physicians Eyecare Group to provide patients with affordable quality eye exams through telehealth technology. Affiliated eye doctors have conducted more than 4 million telehealth eye exams to-date, making healthy eyes more accessible and enabling doctors to see more patients, something no other optical retailer can offer.Stanton Optical sets itself apart by offering same-day appointments, welcoming walk-in eye exams, same-day glasses in as little as 30 minutes and offering the best value in eye care: Two Pairs of Glasses for $79 (including Anti-Glare lenses) and a FREE Eye Exam*.The new location is 4 miles from Oak Hammock Park and walking distance from large retail stores.Hours of operation for the new store are:Monday – Friday from 9 am-7 pmSaturday from 9 am-6 pmFor more information or to schedule an appointment , visit us at www.stantonoptical.com or call (772) 208-9380. The list of West Palm Beach locations include:903 W Indiantown Rd #105, Jupiter, FL 334582840 NW Federal Hwy, Stuart, FL 349943801 S Congress Ave, Palm Springs, FL 334616100 Glades Rd #107, Boca Raton, FL 334341747 S Military Trail, West Palm Beach, FL 334153331 Northlake Blvd #1, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 334031313 Boynton Beach Blvd, Suite 1A, Boynton Beach, FL 334261990 N Military Trl, Suite A, West Palm Beach, FL 334095555 Okeechobee Rd, Fort Pierce, FL 349476350 20th St Suite #104, Vero Beach, FL 329661894 SW Gatlin Blvd, Port St. Lucie, FL 34953 – NEW STOREAbout Now Optics:Now Optics was founded in 2006 with a mission to make eye care easy and accessible for everyone. Today, it is the largest founder-owned and operated optical retailer in the U.S., transforming how people buy eyewear and leading the modernization of the eye care experience.Through its flagship retail brand, Stanton Optical, Now Optics merges expert eye care with innovation to deliver a seamless, omnichannel experience. With more than 300 locations across 33 states the company offers same-day glasses, eye exams provided by independent eye doctors, and a tech-enabled customer journey built for speed, affordability, and convenience.Committed to expanding access to quality vision care, even in remote or underserved communities, Now Optics is redefining what modern eye care looks like. Learn more at nowoptics.com.

