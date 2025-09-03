Hyalite Care Academy Launches Nation’s First Comprehensive Care Management Certification: HCACM-C

Hyalite Care Academy announced the expansion of its growing online learning community and the upcoming launch of its flagship professional credential: HCACM-C™

BOZEMAN, MT, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The U.S. healthcare system is notoriously complex, and patient navigation through it often feels overwhelming. Faith Jones, MSN, RN, NEA-BC, nationally recognized expert and program designer, captured the urgency of this new credential:“Our healthcare system is complicated, so to ensure that every patient receives the care they need and deserve, every patient should have a care manager that is specialized in coordinating patient care,” said Jones.The HCACM-C™ credential seeks to ensure that care managers, nurses, and clinical staff are trained to the highest professional standards. By incorporating evidence-based principles, structured curriculum, and continuing education, Hyalite Care Academy is setting a new standard for quality and accountability in care management.A First-of-Its-Kind Online Certification ProgramHyalite Care Academy is the first self-paced, fully online program to integrate all major aspects of care management and team-based care under one umbrella certification. The Essentials of Care Management Certificate Course, the foundation for HCACM-C™, was built to match the realities of modern value-based care.The curriculum covers the Seven Domains of Care Coordination in the Primary Care Setting, originally developed by Kristy Baker, APRN-CNP, through a Duke–Johnson & Johnson Nurse Leadership fellowship. Additionally, the curriculum incorporates all of the rules and regulations surrounding care management and team-based care as outlined in the Code of Federal Register. These rules and regulations are updated regularly to reflect the changes as they occur.Chandra Donnell, VP of Client Success at CrossTx , explained the genesis of the program:“Hyalite Care Academy brings together all of our knowledge, best practices, and lessons learned over the last decade. It’s a culmination of everything we’ve built working alongside clinics, payers, and care managers nationwide.A Decade in the MakingCrossTx, Hyalite’s parent company, has been at the forefront of care coordination technology and compliance since 2015. Founder and CEO Chad Nybo reflected on the journey:“The journey started back in 2015 when we first began developing reporting tools to comply with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) requirements for the new Chronic Care Management program. We’ve come a long way since then. Today, Hyalite Care Academy represents the next evolution—empowering the workforce with standardized education and certification to meet the needs of every patient and every clinic.”Meeting the Needs of a Changing Healthcare LandscapeThe certification program reflects the shift from “sick care” to population health, aligning with CMS reimbursement models and supporting practices pursuing the quadruple aim:• Better health for populations• Better care for individuals• Lower costs through efficiency• Improved work life for care providersAt the inception of Chronic Care Management ( CCM ), CMS estimated that nearly 68% of Medicare beneficiaries would qualify. Today, that figure stands at 70%—roughly 35 million people. Since then, CMS has expanded reimbursable codes for Transitional Care Management (TCM), Behavioral Health Integration (BHI), Principal Care Management (PCM), Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), Community Health Integration (CHI) and many others.Hyalite’s program prepares care managers to implement and optimize all of these service lines, giving clinics the knowledge and infrastructure to succeed under value-based payment models.Course Highlights: Essentials of Care ManagementThe core curriculum is structured into six modules, each combining didactic content with interactive practice:1. Chronic Care Management (CCM): Regulatory framework, required elements, staffing, and billing.2. Transitional Care Management (TCM): Smooth patient transitions, continuity, and recruitment into CCM.3. Behavioral Health Integration (BHI): Validated rating scales, collaborative models, and billing.4. Principal Care Management (PCM): Managing complex patients with focused interventions.5. Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM): Understanding technologies, data requirements, and reimbursement.6. Team-Based Care Services: Annual Wellness Visits, Advance Care Planning, CHI, caregiver training, and navigation for complex illnesses.The self-paced model allows learners to complete the certificate within 6–12 weeks, with access for up to six months. Participants are immersed in asynchronous discussion boards, case scenarios, and practice-based applications, ensuring knowledge translates into improved patient outcomes.Instructors and Thought LeadershipThe course is led by Faith M. Jones, MSN, RN, NEA-BC, who brings over 40 years of healthcare experience and more than a decade in care coordination education. She is joined by Chandra Donnell, BS Biology & Education, who has over 12 years of healthcare business development experience and 6 years focused on care coordination.Together, they have designed a program that balances academic rigor with practical, clinic-ready tools.The Growing Hyalite CommunitySince its soft launch, the Hyalite Care Academy online community has grown steadily, drawing nurses, care coordinators, practice managers, university programs, and health system administrators. The community provides forums for collaboration, peer-to-peer learning, and mentorship, reflecting the team-based care philosophy embedded in the program.“We’ve seen incredible energy from professionals nationwide who want to raise the standard of care management. Hyalite Care Academy is not just a course—it’s a community,” said Jones.Certification, Trademark, and Future ExpansionWith the HCACM-C™ credential now finalized, Hyalite Care Academy is positioned to create the national standard for care management excellence. Graduates will earn the Hyalite Care Academy Care Manager Certified designation, signaling competency across the full spectrum of care coordination services.Future expansions are planned, including advanced specialty modules, leadership tracks, and integration with CrossTx’s care management technology, creating a seamless pathway from education to practice.About Hyalite Care Academy™Hyalite Care Academy™ is the nation’s first online, all-encompassing care management and team-based care education and certification program. Offering accredited continuing education and the new HCACM-C™ credential, Hyalite equips healthcare professionals with the skills to lead in value-based care.Hyalite Care Academy is a division of CrossTx Inc., a Bozeman, Montana-based care management software and solutions company serving clinics and health systems across the United States.

