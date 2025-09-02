OWL Tourism Launches Exclusive Longstay Golf Packages in Belek with Seamless CIP Airport Services and Green Fee Bookings

Longstay Golf Holidays in Belek – OWL Tourism offers 14-night+ packages with golf, transfers, and premium services for international golfers. OWL Tourism – Licensed travel agency specializing in golf holidays and CIP airport services in Türkiye. OWL Tourism – Official dealer for CIP Airport Services in Türkiye, offering Fast Track, Meet & Greet, and VIP Lounge access.

OWL Tourism strengthens its position in Türkiye with Belek longstay golf packages, official CIP airport services, and direct green fee bookings.

Our longstay packages are designed for golfers who want more than a holiday. With CIP services and green fee booking, we ensure a seamless premium golf experience in Türkiye.” — Ayhan Gökdemir, Founder & Director of OWL Tourism

ANTALYA, BELEK, TURKEY, September 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- OWL Tourism, a licensed travel agency based in Antalya, has unveiled its premium offerings for the 2025/26 season, combining longstay golf packages in Belek, official CIP airport services, and direct green fee bookings. With this integrated approach, OWL Tourism strengthens its position as one of Türkiye’s most trusted specialists in luxury golf travel.Belek, often referred to as the “Golf Capital of the Mediterranean”, has long been the centerpiece of OWL Tourism’s expertise. With over two decades of first-hand experience in the golf and tourism business, Founder & Director Ayhan Gökdemir has built a reputation for creating personalized golf holidays that combine quality, reliability, and comfort.For winter 2025/26, OWL Tourism introduces tailored 14-night+ longstay golf packages at Belek’s top resorts, including Regnum Carya, Regnum the Crown, Cullinan Belek, Titanic Deluxe Golf Belek, Cornelia Diamond Resort, Gloria Serenity Resort, Gloria Golf Resort, and Gloria Verde Resort. These packages feature:• All-inclusive accommodation• Daily golf on championship courses• Guaranteed tee times• VIP private airport transfers“Our longstay packages are designed for golfers who want more than just a holiday,” said Ayhan Gökdemir, who has been active in the golf and tourism business since 2001. “They want a second home in Belek, and we make sure every detail is covered so they can enjoy golf and relaxation without worries.”To provide a seamless travel experience, OWL Tourism is also recognized as the strongest official dealer of CIP & VIP airport services in Türkiye, covering five of the country’s busiest international hubs:• Antalya Airport – VIP & CIP Services• Bodrum Milas Airport (BJV) – CIP & VIP Lounge• Dalaman Airport (DLM) – CIP Fast Track & Lounge• Izmir Adnan Menderes Airport (ADB) – CIP & Lounge• Ankara Esenboğa Airport (ESB) – CIP & LoungeClients booking through OWL Tourism enjoy:• Personalized Meet & Greet at the terminal• Fast Track through check-in, passport control, and security• Porter and luggage assistance• Access to exclusive CIP Lounges with complimentary food, drinks, and Wi-Fi• VIP apron transfers for premium packages“Our clients know they are booking with the strongest authorized dealer for CIP services in Türkiye,” added Gökdemir. “That’s why they trust us not only for their golf holidays but also for stress-free airport experiences.”OWL Tourism also caters to golfers who prefer flexibility. Through its direct green fee booking service, travelers can reserve tee times at Belek’s leading golf clubs without purchasing a full holiday package. This service offers:• Transparent pricing• Local support and guaranteed tee times• Access to championship courses such as Carya, Montgomerie, National, Nobilis, Cullinan, PGA Sultan and many moreBy combining longstay packages with standalone green fee bookings, OWL Tourism ensures that every type of golfer – from long-term visitors to independent travelers – can enjoy Belek’s world-class courses.About OWL TourismFounded in Antalya in 2017 by Ayhan Gökdemir, OWL Tourism is a licensed and accredited travel agency specializing in golf holidays, VIP airport services, and luxury transfers. Gökdemir has been in the golf and tourism business since 2001, with more than 20 years of first-hand experience managing golf resorts, international tournaments, and premium travel services.Today, OWL Tourism serves clients from Germany, the UK, Switzerland, and beyond, combining local insight with international service standards. From longstay golf holidays to CIP airport services and green fee bookings, the company delivers seamless, trustworthy, and premium travel solutions for golfers and international travelers.

OWL Tourism Official Intro – Golf Holidays Belek & Premium Travel Services

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.