Latina Entrepreneur Elein Figuera Elevates Visual Branding Through Nega Graphic Inc.

Latina entrepreneur expands large-format printing beyond events, supporting SMEs with engineering and safety solutions.

My mission goes beyond printing, we empower businesses with creative branding and industrial safety solutions.” — Elein Figuera, Founder & CEO of Nega Graphic Inc.

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Elein Figuera, founder and CEO of Nega Graphic Inc., continues to stand out as a visionary Latina entrepreneur in the U.S. visual branding and large-format printing industry. With more than 13 years of experience, Figuera has built a company recognized for combining creativity, advanced technology, and personalized service to empower businesses, event planners, and communities across Central Florida and beyond.

Since its foundation in 2017 in Florida (after a successful start in Venezuela in 2011), Nega Graphic has specialized in large-format printing solutions such as custom backdrops, foam boards, acrylic and PVC signage, vinyl wraps, and branded décor for both corporate and private events. The company distinguishes itself by offering state-of-the-art equipment, eco-conscious practices, and tailored solutions that help clients enhance their visibility and connect with their audiences.

Beyond the event industry, Nega Graphic also plays a key role in supporting small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) by providing engineering-grade signage and industrial safety graphics. The company designs and produces customized visual solutions such as safety signs, directional systems, compliance graphics, and branded installations that contribute to workplace safety, regulatory compliance, and operational efficiency. This commitment not only strengthens local businesses but also reinforces the company’s impact on economic development and sustainable growth.

Figuera’s entrepreneurial journey as an immigrant and Latina leader has been recognized through her participation in the prestigious Stanford Latino Business Action Network (LBAN) Scaling Program, where she has collaborated with other high-impact founders scaling their companies nationally. Additionally, her community contributions include sponsorships of schools, nonprofit events, and local organizations, further reflecting her commitment to economic growth and cultural empowerment.

“My mission goes beyond printing, we create visual experiences that help others dream bigger, celebrate milestones, and strengthen their brands, while also providing businesses with the tools to grow safely and sustainably,” says Elein Figuera. “As a Latina entrepreneur, I am proud to represent resilience, innovation, and the power of community.”

Through continuous innovation and a clear vision for expansion, opening new branches in cities such as Tampa, Jacksonville, Charlotte, and Houston, Nega Graphic Inc. is positioning itself as a key player in the U.S. creative, industrial, and visual branding sectors.

