25-YEAR-OLD GERMAN SHEPHERD RESCUE GROUP FACING ECONOMIC CRUNCH

NEWPORT BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- After serving the Southern California community for 25 years and placing more than 10,000 German Shepherds into loving forever homes, award-winning dog rescue group German Shepherd Rescue of Orange County is on the brink of closing its doors. The organization is feeling the strain of too many requests for support from pet owners who are unable to keep their dogs, coupled with an unprecedented rise in veterinary and pet food costs. At a time when local animal shelters from Los Angeles to San Diego are bursting with unwanted dogs, German Shepherd Rescue of Orange County is struggling to survive.Shelter overcrowding has led many local shelters, including the Orange County Animal Care Center, Riverside County Animal Shelter, and San Bernardino Animal Shelter, to refuse to take in stray and unwanted dogs, telling owners to “contact a rescue group” as an alternative. Large dogs, particularly German Shepherds, Belgian Malinois and Siberian Huskies are arriving in shelters in record numbers with pet owners citing various reasons, from moving, to loss of job, to a death in the family, and even deportation of a family member. Without options, many pet owners simply turn their unwanted dogs loose.Recently, both CNN and NBC news spotlighted this “perfect storm” animal overpopulation crisis playing out across the country:According to Maria Dales, the group’s Founder and Executive Director, times have never been this tough for organization. She cites a disturbing downward trend in adoptions and donations, coupled with higher vet and food care costs for the dogs in their care as the reason the rescue is teetering. German Shepherd Rescue of Orange County receives no federal or municipal funding, relying entirely on private donations.To address the urgent situation, the volunteer-driven non-profit is launching a $100,000 Sheptember Match Challenge, running from September 1 through September 30. If they can raise $100,000 during that time period, two animal-loving philanthropists will match that total. According to Dales, it’s a “must make” goal that will allow the rescue to keep its doors open. “This opportunity comes at a critical time for us—if we make the target amount, we can continue to support the community. If we don’t make it, our future is uncertain.” Donors may contribute by Venmo, by Paypal and by snail mail to GSROC ~ 120 Tustin Avenue, C-1111 ~ Newport Beach, CA ~ 92663. (No dogs are housed at this location.)Dales continues that this opportunity is time sensitive. “We need to seize this incredible opportunity to keep our rescue raft afloat, not just for the dogs that are currently in our care, but for dogs that will need us years from now. The influx is not likely to subside any time soon.” Currently, German Shepherd Rescue of Orange County is housing 85 orphaned shepherds.German Shepherd Rescue of Orange County is a 501c3 organization (EIN 20-3455479) that relies entirely on donations to operate. They have earned highest rated Platinum Status by Candid ™ and Four Stars by Charity Navigator ™ assessment organizations for transparency in accounting. Maria Dales is a retired marketing professional who resides in Costa Mesa with her three adopted German Shepherds, Monty, Andy, and Foxy.For more information, visit gsroc.org and follow German Shepherd Rescue of Orange County on Facebook and Instagram.

