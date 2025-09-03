Lightspeed Launches SmartSettle AI-Powered TDMS to Accelerate Trade Settlement

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lightspeed TDMS and SmartSettle AI Partner to Transform Post-Trade Exception Management with Predictive AI

Lightspeed TDMS, the leading post-trade settlement processing platform, today announced a strategic partnership with SmartSettle AI, an intelligent settlement exception management platform, to deliver end-to-end, predictive exception resolution across institutional trading environments.

This collaboration addresses mounting industry pressures—T+1 settlement cycles, expanded trading hours, evolving regulatory demands, and increasing post-trade complexity—by integrating Lightspeed TDMS’s real-time trade data monitoring with SmartSettle AI’s AI-powered resolution engine. The result is a proactive and scalable solution to middle-office risk and inefficiency.

“Lightspeed TDMS empowers clients with control and visibility across post-trade workflows,” said Mark Uicker, CEO of Lightspeed. “With SmartSettle AI, we’re adding real-time intelligence and seamless exception resolution—eliminating manual steps and ensuring timely settlement.”

________________________________________

Smarter, Faster Settlement Exception Resolution

SmartSettle AI and Lightspeed TDMS together deliver a fully integrated, adaptive platform that spans the complete settlement lifecycle—from trade date through final resolution. Lightspeed TDMS centralizes and normalizes post-trade data across systems, custodians, and brokers, providing real-time visibility into exceptions, unmatched trades, and reconciliation breaks. By integrating directly with SmartSettle AI, clients can now extend that visibility into intelligent, automated resolution.

SmartSettle AI enriches Lightspeed's data with predictive analytics, exception insights, and inventory intelligence—enabling proactive identification of at-risk trades and streamlining issue resolution. The result is a continuous, intelligent feedback loop between exception detection and resolution, orchestrated in real time. This unified approach helps operations teams reduce manual workloads, resolve trade breaks faster, and respond effectively to the increasing demands of shortened settlement cycles, regulatory oversight, and cross-market complexity.

________________________________________

Key Benefits of the Integrated Platform

Predictive Exception Risk Modeling

SmartSettle AI’s advanced AI algorithms proactively identify potential settlement risks and exceptions before they disrupt workflows—enabling operations teams to intervene early and prevent breaks.

Full Lifecycle Exception Management

The joint platform covers both pre- and post-settlement breaks across asset classes, consolidating all exception activity into a unified, normalized framework for faster triage and resolution.

Intelligent Automation & Resolution Guidance

AI-driven workflows deliver automated resolution paths, trigger communications, and guide stakeholders step-by-step—reducing manual effort and accelerating time to settlement.

Ecosystem-Wide Integration

Out-of-the-box connectivity with custodians, prime and executing brokers, and trade matching platforms ensures real-time data exchange and alignment across the post-trade ecosystem.

Compliance-Ready Oversight

With built-in audit trails, regulatory reporting, and TMPG/CSDR penalty calculations, the platform ensures that firms meet increasing oversight demands with full transparency and traceability.

Customizable and Scalable Architecture

The solution supports modular deployment, role-based access control, customizable dashboards, and configurable workflows—making it adaptable to firms of any size and operational complexity.

“SmartSettle AI was built to give financial institutions the intelligence, auditability, and automation they need to modernize the middle office,” said David Lancer, CEO of SmartSettle AI. “Our partnership with Lightspeed TDMS brings the industry a real-time, end-to-end solution—from exception detection to resolution—with the scale and adaptability today’s post-trade environment demands.”

________________________________________

Who Benefits

• Asset managers seeking to reduce operational risk and avoid regulatory penalties

• Middle Office Outsourcers navigating growing trade volumes and shorter settlement windows

• Operations and compliance teams needing unified, transparent, and scalable exception workflows

• Middle-office executives looking to consolidate tools and unlock performance insights across counterparties

________________________________________

Availability

The integrated solution is available immediately to all Lightspeed TDMS clients. SmartSettle AI can be deployed as an embedded module, standalone platform, or API-connected service—offering clients maximum flexibility with minimal disruption.

________________________________________

About Lightspeed TDMS

Lightspeed TDMS is a post-trade settlement platform that simplifies and automates reconciliation, trade matching, exception resolution, and reporting across asset classes. Trusted by leading institutional investors, Lightspeed helps firms achieve higher match rates and post-trade transparency. Learn more at www.lightspeedtdms.com.

About SmartSettle AI

SmartSettle AI is a settlement exception management platform that applies real-time AI, predictive analytics, and intelligent automation to resolve breaks faster, prevent failures, and improve middle-office performance. With a focus on transparency, adaptability, and scale, SmartSettle helps financial institutions modernize their post-trade infrastructure and reduce operational drag. Learn more at www.smartsettle.ai.

________________________________________

Media Contacts:

Lightspeed TDMS

Dan Stoffer

Sales@lsdsnet.com

1-480-466-1163

SmartSettle AI

David Lancer

dave@smartsettle.ai

1-917-400-8432

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.