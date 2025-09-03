Technology Consulting Group’s TCG Power CRM Sales Lite Now Available in Microsoft AppSource

Technology Consulting Group (TCG), a provider of innovative business solutions, announced the availability of TCG Power CRM Sales Lite in Microsoft AppSource.

Microsoft welcomes TCG Power CRM Sales Lite to AppSource, where global customers find thousands of line-of-business partner solutions that work with the Microsoft products they already use” — Jason Graefe, CVP, WW ISV and Digital Natives team at Microsoft

BARTLETT, TN, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- TCG Power CRM Sales Lite is a streamlined, cost-effective customer relationship management (CRM) solution built on the Microsoft Power Platform. TCG Power CRM Sales Lite empowers sales teams and customer service professionals with enhanced visibility, collaboration, and efficiency. TCG Power CRM Sales Lite supports account and opportunity management, activity tracking, and case management, and integrates with third-party marketing platforms—making it ideal for sales representatives, managers, customer service agents, executives, and business owners.“We developed TCG Power CRM Sales Lite to address the real-world challenges businesses face with traditional CRM systems—complexity, cost, and lack of flexibility,” said Carl Marshall, Principal Managing Director at Technology Consulting Group. “By leveraging the Microsoft Power Platform, we’ve created a solution that’s intuitive, scalable, and affordable, helping teams stay organized, improve forecasting, and deliver better customer experiences.”“Microsoft welcomes TCG Power CRM Sales Lite to AppSource, where global customers find thousands of line-of-business partner solutions that work with the Microsoft products they already use,” said Jason Graefe, CVP, WW ISV and Digital Natives team at Microsoft. “AppSource and trusted partners like Technology Consulting Group help customers do more with less by increasing efficiency, buying confidently, and spending smarter.”Learn more about TCG Power CRM Sales Lite at its page on Microsoft AppSource About Technology Consulting GroupTechnology Consulting Group is a leading provider of CRM, Enterprise Relationship Planning (ERP), and cloud-based business solutions. With a focus on delivering value-driven technology, TCG helps organizations streamline operations, enhance customer engagement, and achieve strategic growth. Headquartered in Bartlett, Tennessee, TCG serves clients across industries with tailored digital solutions.For more information, press only:

TCG Power CRM Sales Lite

