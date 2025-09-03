All Floors Pueblo LLC Expands Services With Window Tinting to Protect Floors and Improve Energy Efficiency

Hardwood Kitchen Maintenance coat All Floors Pueblo LLC Logo Vacant Carpet Clean

All Floors Pueblo adds UV-protective window tinting to its carpet, tile, and hardwood services in Pueblo, Colorado.

PUEBLO, CO, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- All Floors Pueblo LLC, a family-owned and locally operated floor care company, announced today the addition of residential and commercial window tinting to its service line. The new offering helps protect flooring and furnishings from harmful UV rays, reduces fading, and improves energy efficiency—aligning with the company’s mission to extend the life of every surface in Pueblo homes and businesses.

Founded in 2023, All Floors Pueblo LLC has quickly grown from a startup into a trusted provider of carpet cleaning, tile and grout cleaning, hardwood refinishing and maintenance coats, upholstery and rug cleaning, and now, window tinting. The company is recognized for its certified technicians, advanced cleaning methods, and commitment to southern Colorado communities.

“Our customers don’t just want floors that look clean—they want homes that feel healthier and more welcoming,” said Gino Hyppolite, founder of All Floors Pueblo LLC. “When we added window tinting, it wasn’t just about another service. It was about listening to what families here in Pueblo really need—longer-lasting floors, less sun damage, and even lower energy bills. We see ourselves as partners in protecting the spaces people live and work in.”

Certified Local Expertise

All Floors Pueblo technicians are IICRC certified in carpet, stone, masonry, and tile care and hold recognition from the National Wood Flooring Association (NWFA). The company is an active member of the Latino Chamber of Commerce and Pueblo Economic Development Corporation (PEDCO), reflecting its commitment to the community.

Unlike large national chains, All Floors Pueblo emphasizes personalized service, fair pricing, and results tailored to local homeowners and businesses.

Benefits for Customers

Safe Cleaning Methods: Suitable for children, pets, and allergy-sensitive households.

Pet Stain & Odor Removal: Advanced treatments that neutralize tough odors.

Hardwood Renewal: Dust-free maintenance coats extend wood floor life without sanding.

Tile & Grout Restoration: High-pressure extraction and grout sealing for long-lasting results.

Window Tinting: Blocks UV rays, reduces fading, and supports energy efficiency.

“Too often, people think they need to rip up carpet or pay for a full hardwood resanding when things look worn,” added Hyppolite. “The truth is, a thoughtful professional clean or maintenance coat can restore beauty and extend the life of those surfaces. It’s about giving families and businesses peace of mind—knowing they don’t have to choose between quality and cost.”

Serving Southern Colorado

The company proudly serves Pueblo, Pueblo West, Canon City, and surrounding areas, offering flexible scheduling and free estimates for both residential and commercial clients.

About All Floors Pueblo LLC

Founded in 2023, All Floors Pueblo LLC is a locally owned and certified floor care company serving southern Colorado. The company provides carpet cleaning, tile and grout cleaning, hardwood floor refinishing, upholstery and rug cleaning, and residential/commercial window tinting. With IICRC certifications, NWFA membership, and advanced floor care practices, All Floors Pueblo delivers professional results that extend the life of floors while supporting healthier homes and businesses.

Media Contact:

All Floors Pueblo LLC

7 Chestnut Dr.

Pueblo, CO 81005

Phone: (719) 247-3739

Website: www.allfloorspueblo.com

