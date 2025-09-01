World Suicide Prevention Day 2025: Changing the Narrative on Suicide

WASHINGTON DC, DC, UNITED STATES, September 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Each year, an estimated 720,000 people die by suicide worldwide — with devastating and far-reaching impacts on families, friends, workplaces, and communities, highlighting the urgent need for prevention, support, and systemic change.On 10 September 2025, people and organisations across the world will unite to mark World Suicide Prevention Day (WSPD) under the triennial theme “ Changing the Narrative on Suicide ”. This year, particular focus is being placed on accessibility, with resources translated into more languages than ever before to ensure the campaign can reach and engage communities around the world.“Suicide prevention is a shared commitment that unites us across borders, cultures, and communities. As we continue our journey to change the narrative on suicide, let us ensure our message of hope and understanding reaches everyone — in every language and every corner of the world.”Professor Jo Robinson, President of the International Association for Suicide Prevention (IASP).Changing the narrative on suicide is about transforming silence, stigma, and misunderstanding into openness, empathy, and support. It is about encouraging individuals, communities, organisations, and governments to act with the following key messages:Awareness & Understanding: Talk openly and compassionately about suicide, challenging myths and breaking down stigma.Policy: Advocate for decriminalisation of suicide and the development of national suicide prevention strategies.Action: Take part in training, share stories, and check in with loved ones.Conflict Areas: Ensure those affected by crisis and instability have access to mental health care and protective support.WSPD was established in 2003 by the International Association for Suicide Prevention (IASP) in partnership with the World Health Organization (WHO). It provides a powerful opportunity every year to raise awareness, foster understanding, and inspire action.Everyone has a role to play. From individuals checking in with loved ones, to communities creating safe spaces, to governments enacting policies and allocating resources — together, we can change the narrative and work towards a world where suicide is prevented, and every life is valued.NOTES:IASPThe International Association for Suicide Prevention (IASP) was founded in Austria in 1960 and today is the largest global organisation dedicated to suicide prevention. Working in official relations with the World Health Organisation (WHO), IASP embraces national organisations, institutes and individual members in over 80 countries worldwide.“IASP is a leader in suicide prevention worldwide, especially with regards to knowledge sharing, the diversity of its stakeholders, and its transparency. IASP excels in fostering collaboration and cross-cultural knowledge sharing through its diverse global network. Inclusive of individuals with lived experience, the association facilitates globally informed and cohesive response efforts”.Suicide prevention aligns closely with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 3 (Good Health and Well-Being) which aims to ensure healthy lives and promote well-being for all ages. Reducing the global suicide rate is a specific indicator for Goal 3, reflecting the urgency and importance of addressing the issue of suicide on a global scale. Through our collaborative efforts and partnerships, IASP plays a crucial role in advancing this agenda and working towards reducing suicide rates worldwide.World Suicide Prevention Day:World Suicide Prevention Day is observed every year on the 10th of September to draw attention to this important public health issue globally and to disseminate the message that suicides are preventable. Established in 2003 by the International Association for Suicide Prevention in conjunction with the World Health Organisation (WHO), the day aims to focus attention on the issue, reduce stigma and raise awareness amongst organisations, government, and the public, giving the singular message that suicides are preventable.

