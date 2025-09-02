Cheri Milaney at Milano Unica - Bringing Italian Fashion to UK

Submit Release
EDINBURGH, SCOTLAND, September 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cheri Milaney Sources Cutting-Edge Italian Fabrics at Milano Unica for Her Distinctive, Real-Body Fashion

Award-winning fashion designer Cheri Milaney has returned from Milano Unica [From July 8 to July 10], Italy’s leading textile and trend show, where she sourced a new collection of high-quality, cutting-edge Italian fabrics for her upcoming designs. Known for her commitment to Made-in-Italy craftsmanship, Milaney’s pieces are defined by refined tailoring, luxurious textiles, and a deep understanding of how to design for real women with real bodies.

With a celebrated international career that includes shows in China, Italy, Vancouver, and Toronto, Milaney has earned global recognition for her thoughtful, high-end fashion collections, as well as her jewelry and fragrance lines. Her fragrances, also made in Italy, are crafted with pure essential oils, further reflecting her commitment to sensory richness and authenticity.

“At Milano Unica, I hand-selected fabrics that reflect both innovation and heritage. I don’t just buy what’s trendy—I look for materials that inspire design with soul, beauty, and structure that flatters real women,” says Milaney.


A pioneer in inclusivity, she was one of the first designers to feature real women on the catwalk, and her brand continues to empower clients of all ages, shapes, and sizes. Every piece she creates reflects a unique blend of European elegance, artisanal quality, and personal empowerment.

Now based in Edinburgh, Milaney continues to grow her international presence while staying true to her Italian-made, high-integrity fashion roots.

About Cheri Milaney

Cheri Milaney is an internationally acclaimed fashion designer known for her Italian-made clothing, artisan jewelry, and fragrances infused with essential oils. She has presented her collections across Europe, North America, and Asia and is a trailblazer in inclusive fashion for real women.

