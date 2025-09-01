Opening ceremony 2025: Over 7,400 new students start their XJTLU journey

On 31 August, Xi’an Jiaotong-Liverpool University (XJTLU) welcomed its 16th cohort of students at the Suzhou Olympic Sports Centre, to an audience of more than 12,000 students and their loved ones.

This year, over 5,800 new undergraduate and 1,600 new postgraduate students will begin their journeys at XJTLU. Of the new undergraduate and postgraduate students, more than 650 are from 65 countries and regions outside of the Chinese mainland.

Professor Youmin Xi

In his opening speech, Professor Youmin Xi, Executive President of XJTLU, spoke about the changing role of the university in modern society.

“Universities must shift from merely delivering knowledge to cultivating people in a holistic way,” he explained. “This means fostering well-rounded literacies and capabilities, and an education philosophy that encourages personalised and interest-driven learning, embraces lifelong learning, and promotes human-machine interaction and even constructive entanglement, as well as syntegrative education.”

He said university is no longer about “chasing a degree”, but rather about discovering passions and developing higher-order thinking.

“Guided by dreams, driven by interest, and empowered by advanced technologies like AI, a new model of education is emerging,” he said, “one that is growth-oriented, interest-driven, personalised, human-machine collaborative, and future-focused.”

Professor Wenquan Tao, President of XJTLU, spoke about XJTLU’s future-focused strategy and the hardworking students who have distinguished themselves. He concluded with his wishes for the new cohort.

“Work hard, learn to explore the fun of learning, meet challenges head-on and spend your undergraduate studies effectively here in Suzhou. I wish all students a year full of progress, curiosity, discovery and creativity. I also wish all of us a new academic year of health and success.”

Professor Wenquan Tao

The ceremony also featured words from XJTLU’s two parent universities: Xi’an Jiaotong University and the University of Liverpool.

Professor Richard Black, Provost and Deputy Vice-Chancellor at the University of Liverpool, spoke about the strong partnership between the two institutions and how it sets the students up for a bright future.

“For me, one of the most special features of our partnership is our commitment to developing each of you as truly global citizens. This is firmly embedded within all aspects of the teaching and learning experience and will give you a crucial advantage in a world that is interconnected in so many ways.”

Professor Richard Black

Professor Jun Hong, Member of the Standing Committee of the CPC Committee and Vice President of Xi’an Jiaotong University, spoke about XJTLU’s cutting-edge educational philosophies and the importance of adapting to a changing world.

“As you stand at this new starting point, I hope you will anchor your direction with lofty aspirations, integrating personal ideals into the needs of national development and human advancement,” he said.

Professor Jun Hong

Dr Biao Huang, Dean of the School of Intelligent Manufacturing Ecosystem at XJTLU Entrepreneur College (Taicang), spoke as the XJTLU staff representative and advised students to take every opportunity to enrich their university experience, both academically and non-academically.

“The next four years will transform you in ways you can’t yet imagine. But this transformation won’t happen by accident – it will come from the choices you make every day.”

He explained that a university is a “playground for intellectual exploration”. He also reiterated the importance of peer relationships.

“Look around you. These are the people who will challenge you, inspire you, and maybe even start companies with you. The friendships you form here, the ideas you develop, the person you’ll become – it all starts today.”

Dr Biao Huang

Carmen Lau, an MRes Pharmaceutical Sciences student from Malaysia, spoke as the postgraduate student representative. She echoed the importance of taking advantage of one’s university years by connecting with new people.

“Your journey here is not something you take alone. You are surrounded by classmates who will become friends, mentors who will become guides, and a community that truly believes in your potential. Some of your most important lessons will not come from textbooks, but from conversations late at night, from collaborations that stretch across cultures and disciplines, and from the courage to share your own voice.”

Carmen Lau

Zhoudao Zhao, who is entering the first year of his BSc Biological Sciences programme, was the undergraduate representative.

He shared his story of how he made the decision to come to XJTLU, based on the University’s emphasis on creating well-rounded students, and spoke about the supportive community that embraced him.

“The University not only emphasises theoretical knowledge, but also provides students with a wide range of practical opportunities — from hands-on experiments to mentor-led research projects — all of which open up limitless possibilities for personal growth,” he said.

Zhoudao Zhao

His closing words echoed the University’s motto, Light and Wings, as a wish for all students: “May we all become that light which shines into the unknown, and may we spread our wings here at XJTLU — to chase our dreams and move forward with courage and determination.”

By Patricia Pieterse

Additional reporting by Wei Zhang

Edited by Xinmin Han