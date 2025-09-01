Save more with your commissary’s September sidewalk sales!

The sharing of any non-VA information does not constitute an endorsement of products and services on the part of VA. Veterans should verify the information with the organization offering.

The Defense Commissary Agency (DeCA) deeply appreciates Veterans’ service and the sacrifices made for our nation. Every dollar counts, and DeCA is excited to tell Veterans about a fantastic opportunity to stock up and save: Your commissary’s September sidewalk sales! These sales offer deeper discounts on a wide variety of grocery and household products, from brand names and commissary store brands, helping stretch budgets further.

Save more at the commissary’s sidewalk sale

Weather permitting, DeCA’s sidewalk sales are set up on sidewalks outside of commissary stores. The length of these sales may vary by location from two to five days, with most sales running for three or four. The corporate website’s official schedule lists the planned sale dates for participating commissaries, which includes all of the stateside locations (except for the Forest Glen Commissary, which is currently closed).

While specific product availability can vary by store, types of products available during these events may include:

Snacks, such as nuts, chips and candy.

Cold cereals.

Beverages, including flavored water, juices and energy drinks.

International foods.

Baking goods.

Canned goods.

Pet food.

Non-food items, such as paper towels, toilet paper, wipes and cleaning products.

Baby products.

Health and beauty products.

Event dates are subject to change due to weather conditions or other circumstances, so please see your commissary’s local web page or contact store management for confirmation before traveling to the store. Likewise, if you are located overseas, please contact your commissary to ask what specific promotions they are offering.*

Expanding commissary shopping privileges to more American heroes

Fortunately, even more Veterans and their caregivers can now enjoy these great savings! Thanks to the Purple Heart and Disabled Veterans Equal Access Act of 2018, the Department of Defense was able to expand access to commissary shopping privileges starting Jan. 1, 2020, meaning more American heroes can benefit from events like the Sidewalk Sales.

Those who became eligible to shop and save at commissaries* under this expansion include:

Veterans with a VA-documented 0-90% service-connected disability.

Purple Heart recipients.

Former prisoners of war..

Designated primary family caregivers of eligible Veterans through VA’s Program of Comprehensive Assistance for Family Caregivers.

This expansion adds to the existing authorized shopper list, which includes active duty, Guard and Reserve members, military retirees, Medal of Honor recipients, 100% disabled Veterans and their authorized family members. You can learn more about how to verify your eligibility, obtain appropriate documentation and access this valuable benefit on the DeCA’s website commissary shopping eligibility page.

*Although those eligible solely under the expansion will have access to commissary shopping in the United States and its territories/possessions, such access is not guaranteed at installations in foreign countries. Status of Forces Agreements and other host nation and international laws/agreements may limit or prevent access in foreign countries.

Don’t miss out on sidewalk sale savings

Your commissary’s September sidewalk sale offers a tremendous opportunity to save even more on your grocery bill, so don’t miss out on these incredible deals! Visit the official schedule to find the sale dates for your nearest participating commissary and plan your shopping trip.