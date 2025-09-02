Cryptocurrency Automated Teller Machine (ATM) Software Market Set to Reach $7.29 Billion by 2029

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Expected Cagr For The Cryptocurrency Automated Teller Machine (ATM) Software Market Through 2025?

The automated teller machine (ATM) software market for cryptocurrencies has seen considerable expansion in recent times. The market, valued at $2.14 billion in 2024, is anticipated to increase to $2.74 billion in 2025, showcasing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 28.1%. The surge in growth during historical periods is likely due to greater adoption of digital payment methods, an influx in the installation of cryptocurrency ATMs, improved acceptance of Bitcoin and other altcoins in retail, emphasis on financial inclusion, and a rise in cryptocurrency investors.

The expected size of the cryptocurrency automated teller machine (ATM) software industry is set to experience significant exponential growth in the upcoming years. The market is forecasted to reach $7.29 billion by 2029, attaining a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 27.7%. This escalation during the coming years can be attributed to the rising popularity of digital currencies, an increased need for contactless transactions, massive investments in fintech infrastructure, the increased provision of multi-currency support, and a growing trend in consumer banking towards self-service. Key trends to look out for within the projected period include developments in biometric authentication, innovative upgrades in multi-currency transaction abilities, the integration of blockchain analysis tools, advancements in real-time transaction tracking, and the incorporation of artificial intelligence in fraud detection mechanisms.

What Are The Key Factors Driving Growth In The Cryptocurrency Automated Teller Machine (ATM) Software Market?

The expansion of the cryptocurrency automated teller machine (ATM) software market is anticipated to be fueled by the growing adoption of cryptocurrency in the near future. Cryptocurrency is a digital currency that employs cryptographic measures for security and functions on decentralized networks such as blockchain, devoid of jurisdiction from a centralized authority. The surge in cryptocurrency adoption stems from the escalating requirement for swifter and more cost-effective cross-border transactions, permitting users to globally transfer money with lower charges and minor delays in contrast to conventional banking systems. The cryptocurrency automated teller machine (ATM) software aids in fostering cryptocurrency adoption by offering users an uncomplicated, secure, and immediate medium to acquire or dispose of digital currencies through familiar ATM interfaces. To exemplify, as per a report issued by the Financial Conduct Authority, a financial regulatory agency based in the UK, in November 2024, the ownership of cryptocurrency rose to 12% among UK adults in 2024, a rise from 10% in 2023. Public cognizance also witnessed a slight increase, escalating from 91% to 93%. Moreover, the average value of personal crypto holdings inflated to roughly $2,385 (£1,842), as compared to about $2,065 (£1,595) in the preceding year. Consequently, the growing adoption of cryptocurrency is fuelling the development of the cryptocurrency automated teller machine (ATM) software market.

What Are The Top Players Operating In The Cryptocurrency Automated Teller Machine (ATM) Software Market?

Major players in the Cryptocurrency Automated Teller Machine (ATM) Software Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Blockchain App Factory Pvt. Ltd.

• App India Company

• RockItCoin LLC

• Neerja Softwares Pvt. Ltd.

• Bitstop Inc.

• Byte Federal Inc.

• ChainBytes LLC

• Zrix Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

• Nadcab Technology Private Limited

• GENERAL BYTES s.r.o.

What Are The Future Trends Of The Cryptocurrency Automated Teller Machine (ATM) Software Market?

Leading businesses in the cryptocurrency automated teller machine (ATM) software market are stepping up their investments in sophisticated solutions such as unified software platforms for holistic fleet management, to cater to escalating requirements for scalability, security, and compliance with regulations. A unified software platform is a centralized system amalgamating various functions such as monitoring, transaction management, and adherence to compliance, thus providing an effective and uniform management of crypto ATM networks through a sole interface. For example, in February 2023, Bitcoin Depot, an American bitcoin ATM operator, carried out a comprehensive transition of its entire Bitcoin ATM network to Bitaccess, a premium crypto ATM software service. Bitaccess offers features such as remote scrutiny, automated transactions, sturdy security features, and compatibility with multiple cryptocurrencies, aiding Bitcoin Depot in enhancing efficiency, reducing machine inactivity, and delivering more reliable services. This strategy forms part of the company's wider initiative to simplify management and facilitate its expansion objectives.

Comprehensive Segment-Wise Insights Into The Cryptocurrency Automated Teller Machine (ATM) Software Market

The cryptocurrency automated teller machine (atm) software market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Escrow-Safe Wallet, Hardware Wallet Based Exchange, Cryptocurrency Backed Loan

2) By Cryptocurrency Type: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Alternative Coins (Altcoins)

3) By Technology: Software Wallet Integration, Blockchain Technology, Multi-Currency Support, Payment Processing Tap

4) By Application: Retail Automated Teller Machine (ATM) Products, Financial Automated Teller Machine (ATM) Products

5) By User Type: Individual Users, Businesses, Financial Institutions, Retailers

Subsegments:

1) By Escrow-Safe Wallet: Multi-Signature Wallets, Time-Locked Escrow Wallets, Smart Contract-Based Escrow, Third-Party Escrow Services

2) By Hardware Wallet-Based Exchange: Universal Serial Bus (USB)-Based Hardware Wallets, Near Field Communication (NFC)-Enabled Hardware Wallets, Bluetooth-Enabled Hardware Wallets, Biometric Secured Hardware Wallets

3) By Cryptocurrency-Backed Loan: Instant Crypto Loans, Staking-Based Loans, Collateralized Stablecoin Loans, Margin-Backed Lending Platforms

Global Cryptocurrency Automated Teller Machine (ATM) Software Market - Regional Insights

The Cryptocurrency Automated Teller Machine (ATM) Software Global Market Report for 2025 reveals that North America was the foremost region in the market in 2024. Furthermore, Asia-Pacific is projected to see the most accelerated growth in the forecast period. The report includes a comprehensive study of various regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

