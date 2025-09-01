Tony’s Fencing and Iron Works Highlights Safe Fencing Practices for Pets

A secure wooden fence provides both safety and freedom for pets to play outdoors.

A fence should give homeowners peace of mind knowing their pets are safe.” — Tony Ostrowski

COVINGTON, LA, UNITED STATES, September 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When it comes to keeping pets safe at home, the type of fencing you choose can make all the difference. Recent trends in Southeast Louisiana highlight a growing awareness among homeowners about selecting fences that are both secure and durable, especially in the region’s humid climate.

Experts note that each type of fencing—whether wood, vinyl, or iron—offers unique benefits for pet safety. Wood fences provide privacy but may require regular maintenance to prevent gaps where small pets could escape. Vinyl fencing resists rot and requires less upkeep, making it ideal for humid areas, while iron fences offer visibility and strength but may need additional barriers to keep smaller animals safely contained.

“Many pet owners don’t realize that the right fence isn’t just about aesthetics,” says Tony Smith, owner of Tony’s Fencing and Iron Works. “It’s about creating a safe environment where pets can play freely without the risk of escaping or injury.”

Homeowners are also advised to consider height, spacing between pickets, and gate security when planning a pet-friendly fence. In Southeast Louisiana, climate resilience is critical, as high humidity and storms can compromise weaker materials. Professional guidance can ensure that fences are both safe for pets and built to last.

Tony’s Fencing and Iron Works has observed an increase in pet-focused fencing requests over the past five years, reflecting a nationwide trend of pet owners prioritizing safety alongside traditional property needs. While selecting the right fence requires research and careful planning, local experts can provide insights that save time, money, and potential heartache.

Serving Southeast Louisiana for over 30 years, Tony’s Fencing and Iron Works specializes in custom ornamental iron work, gates, and a variety of farm and residential fencing solutions. The company is committed to providing expert guidance on durable, safe, and climate-resilient fencing options for homeowners across the region.

FAQ

Q: What fence height is best for dogs?

Large breeds may require a 6-foot fence, while smaller dogs often do well with 4 feet, depending on their jumping ability.

Q: How do I stop my dog from digging under the fence?

Tony’s can install underground barriers or base reinforcements to prevent digging.

Q: Can ornamental fences keep small pets in?

Yes — custom spacing between pickets ensures small pets like cats and toy breeds stay secure.

About Tony’s Fencing and Iron Works

Tony’s Fencing and Iron Works has been serving Southeast Louisiana for over 30 years, specializing in custom ornamental iron work, gates (manual and automatic), wood, vinyl, and iron fences, as well as ADA-compliant handrails. Known for reliability, craftsmanship, and personalized service, Tony’s team provides long-lasting fencing solutions for residential, commercial, and agricultural needs.

