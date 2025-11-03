Tony’s Fencing and Iron Works Now Offering Custom Automatic Gates Designed for Louisiana Homes, Farms, and Businesses

A finished automatic gate installation with a wood privacy fence in Southeast Louisiana.

Tony’s Fencing now installs fully custom automatic gates built to handle Louisiana weather while adding security, safety, and hands-free access to any property.

A gate isn’t just an entrance — it’s a first impression. That’s why every automatic gate we build is designed for strength, style, and long-term reliability.” — Tony Ostrowski

COVINGTON, LA, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- From secure residential entrances to large ranch gates and commercial access control systems, automatic gates are becoming one of the most requested fence upgrades in Southeast Louisiana. To meet that demand, Tony’s Fencing and Iron Works has officially expanded its services to include custom automatic gates engineered for the region’s humidity, storms, soil conditions, and property layouts.

“A fence protects your yard, but an automatic gate protects your entire property — and it does it with convenience and curb appeal,” said Tony, Owner of Tony’s Fencing and Iron Works. “Our goal is to give homeowners a system that works as well on day one as it does 15 years later.”

Why Automatic Gates Are Growing in Popularity

Automatic gates have shifted from being luxury features to high-value security upgrades. Instead of getting out of a vehicle in the rain or heat to open a gate manually, homeowners can now enter with:

✅ Remote opener

✅ Keypad entry code

✅ Smartphone app

✅ RFID vehicle tag

✅ License plate recognition (LPR)

✅ Auto-open proximity sensor

This level of access control is especially valuable for homeowners with pets, acreage, long driveways, or increasing security concerns — all common in Southeast Louisiana.

Built for Louisiana Weather — Not Just “Anywhere in the U.S.”

Unlike store-bought kits, Tony’s systems are designed specifically for Gulf South conditions, including:

High humidity & UV exposure

Expansive Louisiana clay soil (causes post-shifting)

Salt-air corrosion near lakes and the coast

Hurricane-force wind loads and flooding concerns

To solve those problems, Tony’s uses:

✔ Powder-coated steel or aluminum frames to prevent rust

✔ Cypress and cedar wood panels that naturally resist moisture

✔ Deep-set concrete post footings designed for Louisiana soil

✔ Weather-rated motors and enclosures designed for exterior use

✔ Optional battery backup or full solar power to maintain function during outages

“Louisiana destroys cheap gate systems,” Tony added. “That’s why we build ours to last — not just to look good for the first season.”

Swing vs. Slide | Which Gate is Right for Your Property?

Feature Swing Gate Slide Gate

Best For Wide, flat driveways Short or sloped driveways

Space Needed Requires open arc space Opens sideways along fence line

Look & Style Classic, grand entrance Modern, space-efficient

Installation Cost Usually lower Higher motor + track system

Wind Resistance Requires stronger hinges Performs better in high-wind areas

Most Louisiana neighborhoods allow both, but properties with elevation changes, tree lines, or tight-vehicle approaches often require a slide gate instead of a swing gate. Tony’s provides on-site evaluation before design.

Power Options: Solar, Wired, Battery Backup

Automatic gates can operate on hard-wired AC power, low-voltage power, solar panels, or hybrid setups. In rural or farmland areas where trenching power lines is expensive, solar is often the smartest choice. For residential neighborhoods, battery-supported wired systems provide seamless function during outages.

In Louisiana, backup power is strongly recommended, as storms and outages are common.

Safety & Code Compliance

Louisiana building code requires every automatic gate to include manual release access, so emergency vehicles and first responders can enter even if the system loses power.

Tony’s installs gates that are compliant with:

UL-325 Automatic Gate Safety Standards

Louisiana Fire Marshal Access Requirements

Parish-level fence height and setback rules

This matters because many DIY gate kits are not legal for residential installation when used as primary vehicle access gates.

Why Not Buy a Big-Box Store Gate Kit?

Cheap “DIY” automatic gates typically fail due to:

✖ Undersized motors not built for heavy Louisiana humidity

✖ Hinges not rated for 6–8 ft wind-loaded gates

✖ House-painted steel that rusts within months

✖ No storm anchoring or concrete footer depth

✖ No service or repair support

Tony’s gates are not kits — they are custom-built systems installed, warrantied, and serviced by a local team.

FAQ: Automatic Gates in Southeast Louisiana

Q: Can an automatic gate work during power outages?

A: Yes — Tony’s offers battery backup and solar operation options.

Q: Can the gate match my existing fence?

A: Yes. Gates can be built in wood, iron, steel, aluminum, or mixed materials.

Q: How long do automatic gates last?

A: With proper installation and motor maintenance, 15–25 years on average.

Q: Can you install gates on commercial properties?

A: Yes — including warehouses, apartment complexes, farms, and private facilities.

Q: Do automatic gates require yearly service?

A: Minimal, but yes — lubrication, motor inspection, and hinge checks extend lifespan significantly.

About Tony’s Fencing and Iron Works

Tony’s Fencing and Iron Works has served Southeast Louisiana for more than 30 years, providing wood, iron, vinyl, farm fencing, custom gates, ADA handrails, and ornamental fabrication. The company is based in Covington and services St. Tammany, Tangipahoa, Washington, and surrounding parishes.

Media Contact

Tony’s Fencing and Iron Works

📍 Covington, Louisiana

📞 985-703-0595

🌐 https://tonysfencingandiron.com

✉️ info@tonysfencingandiron.com

