Dr. David Samadi Urges Prostate Cancer Survivors to Lead the Way during Prostate Cancer Awareness Month

No one motivates men to act quite like those who have walked the journey themselves. Survivors turn their journey into hope—encouraging other men to take action. Prostate cancer survivors are among the strongest advocates, using their voices to educate, guide, and inspire other men. Dr. David Samadi's latest book now available online at these locations: Amazon, Walmart, and Barnes and Noble.

NYC prostate cancer surgeon emphasizes the importance of survivors educating others and promoting life-saving screenings.

Men often put their health last, but prostate cancer doesn’t wait. This September, I want every man to put his health first. Prostate cancer survivors inspire men to get screened and stay proactive.” — Dr. David Samadi

OSAGE CITY, KS, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As September marks Prostate Cancer Awareness Month , Dr. David Samadi, world-renowned urologic oncologist and men’s health expert at St. Francis Hospital in Roslyn, New York, is calling on men to not only take charge of their own prostate health but also to listen to those who know the journey best—prostate cancer survivors.“Men who have lived through a prostate cancer diagnosis are some of the best teachers we have,” says Dr. Samadi. “Their firsthand experience—the fear, the uncertainty, the treatment, and the recovery—gives them a unique voice of wisdom and hope. When these men speak up, other men listen.”Risk Factors Men Can’t IgnoreProstate cancer remains the second most commonly diagnosed cancer in men and the second leading cause of cancer death in American men. Risk factors include age (with risk rising sharply after 50), family history, African American ethnicity, obesity, and poor lifestyle habits.“Knowing your risk is the first step,” Dr. Samadi explains. “Men with a father or brother who had prostate cancer have double the risk, and African American men face an even higher likelihood. Awareness saves lives.”Screening Saves LivesDr. Samadi emphasizes that early detection is critical. A simple blood test—the prostate-specific antigen (PSA)—combined with a digital rectal exam (DRE) can detect prostate cancer in its earliest and most treatable stages.“I encourage every man to begin PSA testing at age 40,” urges Dr. Samadi. “It’s a small step that can make a lifesaving difference. When caught early, prostate cancer has a survival rate of 98 percent.”Lifestyle: A Powerful Form of PreventionSurvivors often stress the importance of healthy living to reduce cancer risk. Research confirms that one-third of cancers can be prevented through lifestyle choices.“Diet, exercise, and weight management are not just buzzwords—they’re medicine,” says Dr. Samadi. “Eating whole foods, limiting red and processed meats, cutting back on alcohol, and staying active can help men lower their risk of prostate cancer and many other chronic diseases.”The Role of Family, Friends, and SurvivorsSurvivors also remind men that battling cancer requires support. Loved ones play a crucial role in encouraging screenings, offering emotional support, and accompanying patients throughout treatment and recovery.“Men don’t have to face this disease alone,” Dr. Samadi explains. “Family and friends are often the backbone of survival, and survivors themselves are powerful advocates who can spread awareness to brothers, cousins, coworkers, and even across social media.”A Call to Action for Prostate Cancer Awareness MonthAs September shines a spotlight on prostate cancer, Dr. Samadi urges men to take action:• Discuss PSA testing with your doctor.• Learn your risk factors.• Make healthy lifestyle changes.• Share your story if you’re a survivor.“This month is about breaking the silence,” concludes Dr. Samadi. “Men don’t talk enough about prostate cancer, but they should. Awareness leads to action, and action saves lives.”Dr. David Samadi is the Director of Men’s Health and Urologic Oncology at St. Francis Hospital in Long Island. He’s a renowned and highly successful board certified Urologic Oncologist Expert and Robotic Surgeon in New York City, regarded as one of the leading prostate surgeons in the U.S., with a vast expertise in prostate cancer treatment and Robotic-Assisted Laparoscopic Prostatectomy. Dr. Samadi is a medical contributor to NewsMax TV and is also the author of two books, The Ultimate MANual, Dr. Samadi’s Guide to Men’s Health and Wellness, and Prostate Cancer, Now What? A Practical Guide to Diagnosis, Treatment, and Recover, available online both on Amazon and Barnes & Noble. Visit Dr. Samadi’s website at www.roboticoncology.com

