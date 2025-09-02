Atlas Sports Announces Record-Breaking Transfer of David Strelec from ŠK Slovan Bratislava to Middlesbrough F.C.

Atlas Sports is thrilled to announce the successful transfer of our client, Slovak international striker Dávid Strelec, from ŠK Slovan to Middlesbrough F.C.

BRATISLAVA, SLOVAKIA, September 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Atlas Sports is thrilled to announce the successful transfer of our client, Slovak international striker Dávid Strelec, from ŠK Slovan to Middlesbrough F.C. This landmark deal marks a historic moment as the highest transfer fee ever received for a player from the Slovak First Football League.Dávid, a 24-year-old forward known for his clinical finishing, tactical intelligence, and versatility, has been a standout performer for both club and country. Since making his Fortuna Liga debut for Slovan Bratislava in 2018, Strelec has scored 62 goals for the club in all competitions. After his return from Spezia at the start of the 2023-24 season, his goal contribution is even more impressive, as he has scored 45 goals, but also added 21 assists. His performances in the UEFA Champions League, including goals against GNK Dinamo and Atlético Madrid, further underscored his readiness for the next step in his career.The transfer to Middlesbrough F.C., a club with clear ambitions of returning to the English Premier League, represents an exciting new chapter for Dávid. After interest from other reputed clubs in Europe and overseas, Dávid’s move to the Riverside Stadium reflects his desire to compete in the highly competitive English Championship and contribute to Middlesbrough’s promotion push.“We are incredibly proud to facilitate this record-breaking transfer for David,” said Michal Čierny, Partner of Atlas Sports. “This move not only highlights David’s exceptional talent, but it is also a significant success for Slovak football. We are confident that David will thrive at Middlesbrough FC, bringing his goal-scoring prowess and professionalism to a club with a rich footballing heritage.”David, who has earned 30 caps for Slovakia and scored seven goals in international competitions, including a decisive strike in the UEFA Nations League against Estonia in November 2024, expressed his excitement: “I am excited to join Middlesbrough FC and eager to test myself in the Championship and help the team achieve its goals. I’m grateful to Atlas Sports for their unwavering support and to Slovan Bratislava for shaping me into the player I am today.”Atlas Sports extends its gratitude to ŠK Slovan Bratislava and Middlesbrough FC for their professionalism throughout the negotiations. Great credit goes to his coaches who shaped him as a player and also to his parents. We look forward to supporting David as he embarks on this exciting journey in English football.For media inquiries, please contact:Email: info@atlas-sports.coAbout Atlas SportsAtlas Sports is a leading sports agency dedicated to representing and advancing the careers of talented athletes worldwide. With a commitment to integrity, professionalism, and personalized support, Atlas Sports empowers its clients to achieve their full potential both on and off the field.

