Keolis MHI celebrates Emirati Women’s Day, highlighting their imprint on rail sector

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, September 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Keolis MHI, a leading rail operator and management organisation in Dubai, celebrated Emirati Women’s Day with a special event, in collaboration with the University of Birmingham Dubai, to highlight women’s achievements and their pivotal role in advancing the rail sector.The event aligns with the company’s strategy to enhance women’s participation in operations, safety, and innovation, while highlighting the impact of their contributions to enhancing service quality and developing the workplace environment.The programme featured an array of interactive activities, workshops and professional dialogues, designed to empower women, develop skills, and expand professional support networks. It also emphasised the importance of diversity in the sector and showcased how women’s experiences can improve operational efficiency and drive innovation within the railway ecosystem.Opening the event with a welcoming address, Professor Yusra Mouzughi, Provost of the University of Birmingham Dubai, said: “We see empowering women in the railway sector as essential to creating resilient, inclusive, and future-ready transport systems. As a global civic university, we are committed to advancing education, research, and innovation that serve both industry and society.”She added: “With our specialised MSc in Railway Systems Engineering and Integration – one of the few programmes of its kind worldwide – we bring decades of expertise to the region, developing skilled professionals who can lead with impact. Events such as these not only celebrate the contributions of women but also reinforce the transformative role, they play in shaping the future of mobility and national development.”Vikas Sardana, Acting Managing Director at Keolis MHI, emphasized that Emirati Women’s Day serves as a platform for knowledge sharing and practical application, equipping participants with the tools and skills needed to enhance professional performance and service quality. He added: “Women’s contributions in safety, operations, and innovation underscore that diversity is a strength that reinforces the sector’s standing both locally and globally.”Dr. Melody Samini, Associate Professor at the University of Birmingham Dubai and head of the master’s programme in railway systems, highlighted the importance of soft skills in the workplace. “Effective communication and building professional relationships are real capital, and today’s event provides participants with practical tools to enhance team performance and support their professional growth.”The event concluded by underscoring that Women’s Day in the railway sector serves as a lasting platform for sharing experiences, celebrating the national achievements of Emirati women, and fostering an innovative, inclusive work environment that boost the journey of development and innovation in the country.

