The Sabbides Team at eXp Realty Expands Southwest Florida Real Estate Reach for Buyers and Sellers

Kevin Sabbides - REALTOR®

Southwest Florida Realtor Kevin Sabbides launches new initiatives to connect out-of-state buyers with local sellers.

At the same time, local sellers want confidence that their property will be marketed to the widest pool of qualified buyers. Our mission is to bridge that gap.” — Kevin Sabbides

NAPLES, FL, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As more Americans look to relocate to Florida for its lifestyle, tax benefits, and investment opportunities, The Sabbides Team at eXp Realty is expanding its reach to better connect out-of-state buyers with local sellers in Southwest Florida (Collier, Lee, and Charlotte counties).Led by licensed Realtor, Kevin Sabbides, the team specializes in guiding both buyers and sellers through seamless real estate transactions in one of Florida’s most sought-after regions. With decades of local business experience and a proven reputation for customer service, Kevin brings a unique advantage to clients navigating today’s market."Many of our buyers are coming from out of state — from the Midwest, Northeast, and beyond," said Kevin Sabbides, Realtorand Team Leader of The Sabbides Team at eXp Realty. "At the same time, local sellers want confidence that their property will be marketed to the widest pool of qualified buyers. Our mission is to bridge that gap."The Sabbides Team’s efforts include:Enhanced digital marketing campaigns targeting out-of-state buyers.Leveraging eXp Realty’s global network of agents and referral partners.Providing sellers with comprehensive market analysis and a competitive edge.Offering personalized relocation assistance for families moving to Florida.Luxury properties provided the extra care, attention-to-detail, and specialized marketing.For local homeowners, this expanded reach means increased exposure to motivated buyers nationwide. For buyers, it ensures access to curated property listings, local expertise, and concierge-level support during the transition to Florida living."Real estate is about more than closing transactions — it’s about helping families find their place and sellers move forward with confidence," Sabbides added.The Sabbides Team serves buyers and sellers across Naples, Bonita Springs, Estero, and Fort Myers, with a focus on creating lasting client relationships built on trust, transparency, and results.About The Sabbides Team at eXp RealtyThe Sabbides Team, led by RealtorKevin Sabbides, proudly serves Southwest Florida with a commitment to integrity, professionalism, and client-focused service. With a background in business ownership and community leadership, Kevin brings both practical expertise and local insight to every transaction.For more information, visit https://kevinsabbides.exprealty.com or contact:

