Ugentic AI Launches UgenticIQ, a No-Code Platform for Building Autonomous AI Agents that Automate Daily Tasks

Ugentic iq is the first of its kind no code ai agent builder tool by ugentic ai

I resented AI 5 years ago because it disrupted my business Model until I found out a way to incorporate it in my business now I use it everyday. Ugenticiq is even better” — Samuel

OGUDU, LAGOS, NIGERIA, September 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ugentic AI is a company founded by Anik Singal a marketer who has more than 20 years of experience as a marketer and the goal of ugentic AI is to acquire AI startups that solve real world problem. Anik Singal through Ugentic AI is launching an ai software on the 4th of september called UgenticIQ. Users can train UgenticIQ's AI agents using their own knowledge and data, allowing the software to perform tasks autonomously with a similar level of skill, it can also be train on other people's expertise. Ugentic IQ is not a chatbot or what is known as generative ai where the output generated by users depends on the input; how well the prompts are structured.



UgenticIQ is a no code ai agent builder software that can handle tasks on behalf of the users. It is the first of its kind built by ugentic AI company. This is different from chatbots, generative ai and other forms of ai. Agentic ai or ai agent is different because it can work like online versions of users, it does not just answer questions but it can act on behalf of the users and get a job done. When an instruction is given to a chatbot for an example it processes and gives an output which is an answer or a solution but that is all to it. An ai agent on the other hand can be told to do a research of let say restaurants in chicago get their contact details for cold email outreach and then find their social media and the check their latest events or achievement and write a personalized email specific to each restaurants at a specific time, an ai agent like Ugentic AI will go ahead and find these details and also write the email for outreach and can will also send it based on instructions that it has been given.



UgenticIQ is designed to handle complex, everyday tasks autonomously, freeing up a user's time at every specific time without burnout like a human. AI agents can have access to tools and work on them just like an human employee would.



Ugentic IQ is a no code ai agent builder that handles tasks that businesses or people don't want to do but must be done everyday. Building ai agents that works like an employee sometimes requires to learn how to code, but Ugentic IQ works with a drag and drop builder that even newbies to ai, or businesses that are not conversant with the ai agent world can easily build their very own ai agents that will do task correctly and quickly.

Anik Singal goal is to help people build ai agents that can handle tasks that are repetitive so that people can focus on more important part of their work or business. Anik Singal also said that the inspiration behind ugenticIQ is because as a marketer he had to do some work which consumed his time and made him focused less on his online business which he could have deployed easily to ai agents that will work even while he is asleep.



Ugentic AI can help with the following tasks: social media manager, customer support, copywriting, business strategist, data analyst, email marketer, recruiter, sales strategist, personal growth, ecom specialist, SEO strategists, youtube video assistant, virtual assistant, advertising.

AI agents can be like employees trained on the user's brain, it can also be trained on someone else's expertise. UgenticIQ will do a task and will also have another AI agent judge if the task is well done according to standard. Ugentic AI can create image designs, text posts and also post on social media platforms like linkedin, facebook, instagram and all the other social media. It can also get data, help analyse data and execute based on the analysis.



AI agents like ugentic IQ can go ahead and build ecommerce websites, create images, answer customers, create scripts for content and execute other time consuming tasks for users autonomously. UgenticIQ can be trained to perform multiple, complex tasks simultaneously. Ugentic IQ during the launch which will start on the 4th of February with free books and training on using ai agents will be priced at $99 monthly and there will be a yearly discount that will be announced during launch.

