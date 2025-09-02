Condominiums And Apartments Market: Future Demand and Top Key Players Analysis | 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Condominiums And Apartments Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Expected Cagr For The Condominiums And Apartments Market Through 2025?

In recent times, there has been a pronounced increase in the market size of condominiums and apartments. The growth is projected to escalate from $1,215.81 billion in 2024 to $1,279.93 billion in 2025, indicating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.3%. This previous growth trend is a result of factors such as rapid urbanization, growing population density, enhanced demand for budget-friendly homes, the broadening of metropolitan regions, and initiatives led by the government in the housing sector.

In the upcoming years, the market size for condos and flats is predicted to witness consistent expansion. It is forecasted to escalate to $1,551.17 billion by 2029 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.9%. This growth during the predicted period can be credited to the flourishing investments in smart home technology, rising demand for eco-friendly buildings, growing inclination towards mixed-use developments, enlargement of rental housing markets, and a surge in the spare income of the millennial generation. Prominent trends during the forecast period comprise advancement in building automation technology, breakthroughs in eco-friendly construction materials, strides in energy-saving design, progressive research, and development in modular construction, and employment of artificial intelligence for property administration.

Download a free sample of the condominiums and apartments market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=26752&type=smp

What Are The Key Factors Driving Growth In The Condominiums And Apartments Market?

The condos and apartments sector's growth is projected to be fueled by rising disposable income. Disposable income, which is the funds left for spending or saving after mandatory charges and taxes, is increasing due to people's desire for more financial independence to enhance their lifestyles, pursue hobbies, and have enriching experiences. This surge in disposable income boosts the condominiums and apartments market by enhancing individual buying power, hence allowing them to acquire or rent contemporary, strategically located home units that match their lifestyle and budget. For example, in November 2024, according to stats from the European Commission, an agency based in Belgium, the EU's gross household adjusted disposable income was $14,812.40 billion (€12,630 billion) in 2023, representing 73.5% of GDP and 36.8% of GDP, a slight increase from 36.6% in 2022. Consequently, rising disposable income is a crucial driver for the growth of the condos and apartments market.

What Are The Top Players Operating In The Condominiums And Apartments Market?

Major players in the Condominiums And Apartments Global Market Report 2025 include:

• China Vanke Co. Ltd.

• Country Garden Holdings Company Limited

• China Evergrande Group

• Lennar Corporation

• Mitsui Fudosan Co. Ltd.

• Skanska AB

• Greystar Real Estate Partners LLC

• Mitsubishi Estate Co. Ltd.

• Toll Brothers Inc.

• Sumitomo Realty & Development Co. Ltd.

What Are The Major Trends That Will Shape The Condominiums And Apartments Market In The Future?

In the condominiums and apartments market, many key businesses are striving to implement lifestyle-centric innovations. These include features like multi-purpose glass rooftop clubs designed to attract urban dwellers looking for a single living environment that combines convenience and comfort. A glass rooftop club offers a spacious, enclosed rooftop space that combines co-working, recreational, and social areas in a bright, panoramic setting. For example, New Empire Corp., a U.S.-based construction management and real estate development company, in October 2024, unveiled Radiant. This luxury condominium is situated at 24-01 Queens Plaza North in Long Island City and is a 19-story residential building. It consists of 117 high-end units and a variety of contemporary amenities including a finnish sauna, a rooftop lounge, a basketball court, co-working areas, and pet-friendly living spaces. The aim is to offer occupants a superior urban lifestyle in one of New York City's rapidly evolving neighborhoods.

Comprehensive Segment-Wise Insights Into The Condominiums And Apartments Market

The condominiums and apartments market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Luxury Condominiums, Affordable Condominiums, Studio Apartments, Two-Bedroom Apartments, Three-Bedroom Apartments

2) By Amenities: Swimming Pools, Fitness Centers, Rooftop Gardens, 24/7 Security, Parking Facilities

3) By Sales Channel: Traditional Direct Sales, Real Estate Agencies, Online Platforms

4) By Application: Urban, Suburban, Rural

5) By End User: Property Owner-Occupants, Investors, Corporate Buyers

Subsegments:

1) By Luxury Condominiums: High-Rise Luxury Condominiums, Boutique Luxury Condominiums, Waterfront Luxury Condominiums, Resort-Style Luxury Condominiums, Smart Luxury Condominiums

2) By Affordable Condominiums: Government-Subsidized Condominiums, Low-Income Housing Condominiums, Middle-Income Affordable Condominiums, Cooperative Condominiums, Micro Affordable Condominiums

3) By Studio Apartments: Furnished Studio Apartments, Unfurnished Studio Apartments, Alcove Studio Apartments, Convertible Studio Apartments, Loft-Style Studio Apartments

4) By Two-Bedroom Apartments: Standard Two-Bedroom Apartments, Two-Bedroom With Den Apartments, Two-Bedroom Duplex Apartments, Furnished Two-Bedroom Apartments, Serviced Two-Bedroom Apartments

5) By Three-Bedroom Apartments: Standard Three-Bedroom Apartments, Three-Bedroom Penthouse Apartments, Triplex Three-Bedroom Apartments, Luxury Three-Bedroom Apartments, Three-Bedroom Garden Apartments

View the full condominiums and apartments market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/condominiums-and-apartments-global-market-report

Global Condominiums And Apartments Market - Regional Insights

In 2024, North America led the global market for condominiums and apartments. It is anticipated that Asia-Pacific will witness the highest growth rate in the coming period. The report on the market of condominiums and apartments studied regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Condominiums And Apartments Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Apartments And Other Residential Developments Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/apartments-and-other-residential-developments-global-market-report

Services To Buildings And Dwellings Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/services-to-buildings-and-dwellings-global-market-report

Residential Real Estate Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/residential-real-estate-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.