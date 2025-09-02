Concrete Shot Blasting Machine Market Trends 2025-2029: Regional Outlook and Sizing Analysis

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Concrete Shot Blasting Machine Market Growth Forecast: What To Expect By 2025?

The market size of the concrete shot blasting machine has significantly expanded in the recent past. The market value is projected to increase from $1.24 billion in 2024 to $1.32 billion in 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8%. Factors contributing to this growth during the historically active period include an escalated demand for surface preparation in industrial flooring, a surge in use for bridge and road maintenance projects, increased uptake in renovation and repair activities, heightened focus on dust-free surface treatment, and augmented investments in port and airport infrastructure.

The market for concrete shot blasting machines is projected to witness significant expansion in the coming years, reaching $1.70 billion by 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5%. This growth during the forecast period is mainly attributed to the escalating demand for automated and efficient surface preparation, increasing compliance with green building norms and sustainable practices, the surge in construction activities in emerging economies, the amplified requirement for floor preparation in the commercial and retail industry, and enhanced integration with other surface preparation solutions. The forecast period will also observe noteworthy trends such as advancements in the automated, and remote-controlled blasting systems, incorporation of shot blasting with dust collection and filtration units, technological progress enabling real-time monitoring and diagnostics, innovations in high-efficiency turbine and blast wheel designs, and advancements in sustainable blasting media and recycling systems.

What Are Key Factors Driving The Demand In The Global Concrete Shot Blasting Machine Market?

The projected growth of the concrete shot blasting machine market can be attributed to the escalating investments in road construction. Road construction encompasses the planning, execution, and preservation of roads, highways, and other transportation pathways, enabling safe and effective vehicular and pedestrian movement. The increased investment in this sector stems from the burgeoning need for efficient transit networks that can minimize travel durations, stimulate economic progress, and improve regional connectivity. Concrete shot blasting machines have a vital role in road construction; they swiftly and competently prep concrete surfaces by eliminating impurities and establishing the proper texture, paving the way for enhanced adhesion, longevity, and safety of the roads. For example, the American Road and Transportation Builders Association (ARTBA), a trade organization based in the US, reported in December 2023 that there would be a predicted 16% growth in public roads, pavements, and streets development in 2024, an increase from $108.6 billion in 2023 to $126 billion in 2024. Hence, these escalating investments in road construction serve as a stimulator for the progression of the concrete shot blasting machine market.

Who Are The Leading Players In The Concrete Shot Blasting Machine Market?

Major players in the Concrete Shot Blasting Machine Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Husqvarna Group

• Tyrolit Group

• Sintokogio Ltd.

• Rosler Oberflächentechnik GmbH

• Shandong Kaitai Group Co. Ltd.

• Blast Cleaning Technologies Inc.

• Zhengzhou Yugong Machinery Co. Ltd.

• Gostol TST d.d.

• Cym Materiales SA

• BlastPro Manufacturing Inc.

What Are Some Emerging Trends In The Concrete Shot Blasting Machine Market?

The main players in the concrete shot blasting machine market are concentrating their efforts on the creation of innovative solutions. These solutions, such as cross-industry surface remediation, are designed to cater to the varying needs of sectors like construction, maritime, and energy, by providing superior surface preparation. Cross-industry surface remediation involves the cleansing, repairing, and treating of surfaces across several sectors. It aims to remove flaws and impurities, or address wear, to refurbish them for ongoing use or other applications. For example, in May 2023, Husqvarna AB, an outdoor power products manufacturer based in Sweden, unveiled an enhanced surface preparation range. They achieved this by incorporating shot blasters, steel blasters and compatible dust collectors into the Husqvarna brand name, thereby successfully integrating the Blastrac offering. This move reinforces their standing as a provider of comprehensive solutions, supplying multi-functional and efficient machinery for the cleaning, retexturing of concrete and asphalt surfaces, and steel surface remediation for a variety of sectors.

Analysis Of Major Segments Driving The Concrete Shot Blasting Machine Market Growth

The concrete shot blasting machine market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Walk-Behind Machines, Ride-On Machines, Automated Machines

2) By Power Source: Electric, Pneumatic, Diesel

3) By Application: Industrial Flooring, Commercial Flooring, Residential Flooring, Roadways, Other Applications

4) By Distribution Channel: Direct Sales, Distributors, Online Sales

5) By End-User Industry: Construction, Manufacturing, Automotive, Aerospace, Industrial Maintenance

Subsegments:

1) By Walk-Behind Machines: Manual Control Walk-Behind, Remote-Controlled Walk-Behind

2) By Ride-On Machines: Small Ride-On Machines, Large Ride-On Machines

3) By Automated Machines: Robotic Shot Blasting Systems, Programmable Computer Numerical Control (CNC) Shot Blasting Machines

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Concrete Shot Blasting Machine Market By 2025?

In the Concrete Shot Blasting Machine Global Market Report 2025, North America was highlighted as the premier region for the year 2024. The region forecasted to display the quickest growth is Asia-Pacific. The report includes thorough coverage of various regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

