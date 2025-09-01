N-iX named a Major Contender in Everest Group’s 2025 Cloud Services PEAK Matrix® N-iX

FL, UNITED STATES, September 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- N-iX, a global software solutions and engineering services company, has been recognized by Everest Group in its 'Cloud Services for Mid-market Enterprises PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2025’.

As enterprises increasingly embrace cloud to modernize their IT landscapes, enhance agility, and accelerate digital transformation, they seek partners who can combine technical expertise with a deep understanding of industry needs. For mid-market organizations, agility, speed, and efficiency remain top priorities, driving demand for service approaches that accelerate outcomes and deepen engagement.

The Everest Group PEAK Matrix® serves as a trusted benchmark, helping enterprises make informed decisions when selecting service providers. The 2025 edition of the Cloud Services for Mid-market Enterprises PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2025 provides insights into the 24 featured cloud providers based on their capabilities and offering.

Among the 24 providers evaluated, N-iX was named as a Major Contender.

"Enterprises are looking for trusted cloud partners who can not only help them migrate and manage workloads effectively but also guide them through complex multi-cloud environments, optimize costs, and unlock the full potential of cloud-native technologies. N-iX is able to address these evolving demands, supported by strategic partnerships and a customer-centric delivery approach," - shares Valentyn Kropov, Chief Technology Officer at N-iX.

Empower your business with N-iX Cloud expertise.

For more insights, access Everest Group’s Cloud Services for Mid-market Enterprises PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2025: https://www2.everestgrp.com/report/egr-2025-29-r-7462/.

About N-iX

N-iX is a global software solutions and engineering services company that helps the world's leading organizations turn challenges into lasting business value, improve operational efficiency, and drive revenue growth using modern technology. N-iX offers expert solutions in cloud computing, data analytics, embedded software, IoT, AI, machine learning, and other tech domains.

