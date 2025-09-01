Free Labor Day Week Download 'Hurricane Proof' A Guide to Help Homeowners Win Insurance Claims

HURRICANE PROOF-BOOK COVER

Available at no cost September 1–5, 2025

Families rarely have pre-storm documentation...that evidence is critical to getting paid fairly.” — Keith Kravitz

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, September 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Just as peak Atlantic hurricane season arrives, author Keith Kravitz announces a free, limited-time download of his new guide, Hurricane Proof, available Monday, September 1 through Friday, September 5, 2025. The book distills field-tested checklists and step by step instructions to help families prepare faster, document property thoroughly, and recover financially after a storm. Download details and media kit: https://mypropertyvault.com/Hurricane-Proof/ “I wrote this book to fix a problem I see in almost every hurricane claim: homeowners rarely have pre storm documentation of their property and the condition of their home. That evidence is critical to getting paid fairly after a storm. If I can teach families a simple, fast way to document their homes and understand their policies before landfall, the entire process becomes much simpler.” — Keith Kravitz, author of Hurricane ProofWhy Hurricane Proof matters now• Peak season timing: September is historically the most active month for major storms in the Atlantic basin.• Preparedness gap: Many households lack photo/video inventories, receipts, and serial numbers—key items that speed up and maximize insurance claims.• Action-first format: Short chapters, printable checklists, and a 72-hour sprint plan make prep doable even late in the season.What’s inside the book• The 72 Hour Sprint Plan: Exactly what to do three days, one day, and six hours before landfall.• Claim Ready Documentation: How to create a room by room photo/video inventory in under an hour, plus cloud backups and file naming conventions.• Insurance Playbook: Policy basics, deductibles, and how to avoid the most common claim mistakes.• Power & Safety: Generator setup, carbon monoxide avoidance, refrigeration triage, and fuel planning.• Evacuation & Re entry: Route planning, go bags, meds, pet prep, and post storm safety checks.“Now’s your chance to grab the guide for free on Amazon during Labor Day Week (Sept 1–5)—right in the heart of hurricane season. Download it, follow the checklists, and share it with a neighbor.” — Keith KravitzFree for Labor Day WeekHurricane Proof is free to download from September 1–5, 2025. After the free period, standard pricing resumes.Availability may vary by platform; the primary download link and updated access instructions will be maintained on the landing page above.About the AuthorKeith Kravitz is the founder of My Property Vault, a documentation service that helps homeowners catalog belongings and home conditions so that insurance claims are faster and more accurate. Through programs like VAULT360, Kravitz advocates for pre disaster documentation as the #1 way to prevent underpaid or denied claims. Learn more at https://mypropertyvault.com/ “Almost every client I help tells me the most stressful part isn’t the storm—it’s the insurance claim. When I’m called in late, vital photos and records are often missing, and we spend days chasing documentation to justify a fair payout. One to two hours of pre storm documentation can save days of chaos after landfall.” — Keith KravitzMedia Kit & Interview Requests• Interview requests / review copies: keith@mypropertyvault.com | 954-288-4166Media ContactName: Keith KravitzEmail: keith@mypropertyvault.comPhone: 954-288-4166City/State: Miami, FL________________________________________Note to Editors: Complimentary review copies and broadcast ready b roll (1080p/4K, captioned) are available upon request. Keith Kravitz is available for live or recorded interviews (TV, radio, podcasts) throughout Labor Day Week.

HURRICANE PROOF - INSIDER SECRETS FROM AN INSURANCE ADJUSTER TO RECOVER FASTER FROM A STORM

