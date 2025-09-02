Fellah Auto Group Kicks Off 20th Anniversary With Back-to-School Giveaway for Mill Creek Elementary Families

Fellah Auto Group Mill Creek Elementary Back to School Supply Giveaway

Local dealership celebrates two decades in business by supporting Levittown students with school supplies, activities, and family fun

BRISTOL, PA, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fellah Auto Group began its 20th anniversary celebration with a community event focused on supporting local families. The team hosted a back-to-school supply giveaway for families of Mill Creek Elementary School in Levittown, Pennsylvania. The event was held on a sunny Saturday at the Bristol dealership and welcomed students and parents with school supplies, refreshments, and games.The giveaway included hundreds of backpacks filled with classroom essentials like notebooks, crayons, pencils, and folders. In addition to supplies, the event offered music, snacks, and fun activities that brought smiles to kids and parents alike.“We have been part of this community for two decades, and this was a meaningful way to give back,” said co-founder and co-owner Shai Fellah. “Helping families prepare for the school year is something we are proud to be a part of.” added his brother and co-founder / co-owner Asi Fellah.Fellah Auto Group serves Bucks County and the greater Philadelphia region, known for working with buyers from all credit backgrounds. As “The Home of No Money Down,” the dealership provides flexible financing and a wide range of pre-owned vehicles, specializing in luxury, performance, and custom builds This back-to-school event is the first of several activities planned to mark Fellah Auto Group’s 20th year in business.To learn more or find out about upcoming events, visit FellahAutoGroup.com or visit one of two locations: Bristol PA and Springfield PA.

20 Years Thousands of Cars Countless Happy Drivers

