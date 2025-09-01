MGTO adjusts level of travel alert issued for Israel and Iran

MACAU, September 1 - In view of the current situation in both countries, the issuance of travel alert for some of the regions in Israel and Iran is now adjusted from Level 3 to Level 2 within the Macao SAR Travel Alert System.

The classification of travel alerts issued by the Macao Special Administrative Region is as follows:

Level 3 Travel Alert - Avoid travel: Presence of an extreme threat to personal safety. Macao residents planning to travel to or currently in the destination should be aware of the severe situation and limits on official assistance that can be provided there. They are advised to avoid travelling to the destination, and, in certain situations, leave the destination.

Level 2 Travel Alert - Reconsider non-essential travel: The threat to personal safety is elevated. Macao residents planning to travel to or currently in the destination should reconsider their itinerary or need to travel at this time. They are advised to avoid non-essential itinerary or travel to the destination.

Level 1 Travel Alert – Exercise caution: There is an imminent threat to personal safety. Macao residents planning to travel to or currently in the destination should stay alert and vigilant for their own safety. They are advised to exercise caution and pay attention to the turn of the situation.

At present, the classification comprises three levels of travel alerts as issued by the Macao SAR Travel Alert System. For the list of 110 countries and travel destinations currently covered by the Macao SAR Travel Alert System, and more information about the classification of travel alerts, please visit the webpage: https://www.dst.gov.mo/en/tourism-crisis-management/tourism-crisis-management-travel-alert.html.

The Travel Alert System is not prohibitive. It is up to each individual to decide whether to travel or adjust their travel plan in accordance with the information provided. MGTO advises Macao residents to purchase comprehensive travel insurance which takes the travel alert system into account and includes coverage of international emergency medical evacuation, promptly before traveling, as well as to check with the insurance companies in case of doubt about the terms and conditions of the insurance coverage.

Should any need arise, Macao residents can call the 24-hour tourism hotline +853 2833 3000 or contact the Chinese Embassy or Consulate in the area, or the Global Emergency Call Center for Consular Protection and Services of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs at its hotline: +86 10 12308 for assistance.