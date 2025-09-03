Executive Coach and Author Rabbi Yisroel Roll of Wisdom Coaching Recently Featured on Close Up Radio

BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Break free from the mundane and step into a life of purpose and joy, where every moment feels like a dance—guided by Rabbi Yisroel Roll, JD, LCPC. As the visionary behind Wisdom Coaching, Rabbi Roll offers an inspiring blend of executive coaching and spiritual counseling, rooted in a profound journey of self-discovery and personal growth.

Rabbi Yisroel Roll’s journey is a captivating blend of transformation—from the high-stakes world of criminal law in Toronto to the Talmudic teachings of his rabbinical leadership in London, and ultimately, to the deeply personal realm of psychotherapy and executive coaching in Baltimore. Each chapter of his story adds a layer to his distinctive approach, designed to guide executives of all faiths to travel beyond “success” and into true fulfillment.

In his latest book, "May I Have This Dance? Dance Through Life So Life Doesn’t Dance Through You," Rabbi Roll opens a door to a transformative world where personal growth transcends conventional limits. The book follows a young married couple, Breeze and Blaze as they learn the art of the “Ballroom Self,” while managing successful careers and three kids under 7. They learn to cope with sibling rivalry, marital issues, illness, anxiety, depression and the ultimate challenge: in-laws who are coming for the weekend.

A Journey of Awakening

At age 28, a lecture ignited a spark within Rabbi Roll. The speaker said: "Arise before an old person," means that before we grow old, we must rise and seize our potential. This insight propelled him from Toronto’s bustling courts to the wisdom of Jerusalem’s rabbinical sages. There, Rabbi Roll underwent a profound transformation, shifting from an advocate for criminals to becoming a proponent of spiritual and emotional transformation. He embraced the Sabbath as the cornerstone of his personal philosophy—a system for reflection and growth. “The Sabbath,” Rabbi Roll explains, “is not just a day of rest—it’s a weekly reset, a time for self-reflection that nurtures personal transformation.”

Combining Faith and Fulfillment

Through Wisdom Coaching, Rabbi Roll addresses the void in traditional executive success—fulfillment and meaning. His approach knits together threads of spirituality and psychology, underscoring that personal growth and professional excellence are bound by a common thread. By reimagining spiritual traditions as powerful tools for self-actualization, he effortlessly integrates them with modern coaching techniques, creating a path to deeper fulfillment.

His executive clients of all faiths, often high-powered, determined, and wealthy, find solace in Rabbi Roll’s spiritual guidance, which transcends religion. His brand of executive spirituality helps successful entrepreneurs and Fortune 500 executives regain their sense of purpose amidst life’s chaos. They learn to prioritize well-being over burnout, achieving sustainable success while preserving inner peace.

A Call for Conscious Reflection

At a time when technology distances us from personal introspection, Rabbi Roll emphasizes the need for conscious reflection. Through his seven-step motivational system, outlined in his book, "Stay Woke and Ignite Your Soul," executives are guided back to their core identities—a powerful journey toward finding their “Ballroom Self.”

“Technology takes us away from who we truly are,” Rabbi Roll asserts, drawing upon the lessons learned from his own family’s decision to forgo distractions like video games and television. His commitment to the inner self has always been clear: engage, inspire, and calibrate oneself, from within.

Exploring the Essence of Self

In his captivating coaching sessions, clients learn the art of self-discovery, mindfulness, and reflection—manifested in daily practices based on neuroscience: meditation, creative exploration, and the deep listening to one’s soul to find the “silent voice” of self. Rabbi Roll passionately believes that by exploring our ten divine attributes—compassion, empathy, patience, and more—individuals can lead lives filled with intention and authenticity.

Offering the Key—And the Dance Floor

For those ready to reclaim their narrative and renew their commitment to personal and professional growth, Wisdom Coaching offers the key—and a dance floor for practicing life’s subtle, intricate steps. With Rabbi Roll as the guide, doors to self-awareness open, revealing endless possibilities for growth and connection.

About Wisdom Coaching

Wisdom Coaching, founded by Rabbi Yisroel Roll, JD, LCPC, stands at the confluence of executive success and personal fulfillment, blending age-old wisdom with cutting-edge psychological insights. This revolutionary approach weaves spirituality into the fabric of self-development, inspiring leaders to transcend traditional success markers and dance into a life of purpose.

Rabbi Yisroel Roll’s latest book, "May I Have This Dance? Dance Through Life So Life Doesn’t Dance Through You," is available in major bookstores and online retailers. Enthused readers are invited to step into a new experience—where the art of living gracefully awaits.

Close Up Radio recently featured Rabbi Yisroel Roll, JD, LCPC, in an interview with Doug Llewelyn on Thursday, August 28th at 11am EST

For more information about Rabbi Yisroel Roll, JD, LCPC, please visit https://wisdomcoaching.io/ and https://www.amazon.com/May-Have-This-Dance-Through/dp/B0F8W2QQ7N/

