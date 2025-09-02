iGulu, the Smart Home Brewing Brand, Unveils Citra West Coast Double IPA Kit

25.09 Taste with iGulu

CA, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A Launch Driven by Community VoicesiGulu, the innovator in smart home brewing, today announced the pre-sale of its latest creation: the Citra West Coast Double IPA kit. Supporters can join the launch and secure their kit through our crowdfunding page here: https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/the-soul-of-craft-ipa-brew-with-igulu/reft/14303701/MEIDA The launch highlights iGulu’s co-creation approach, where product innovation begins with listening to users. For months, community members have requested IPA with comments like “Please release IPA!” and “Craft beer starts with IPA.” By responding to these voices, iGulu reinforces its role as both a technology-driven brand and a community-centered innovator. The kit is designed not only for flavor, but also for simplicity — guiding users step by step with minimal effort.Meeting the World’s Most Popular Craft StyleIPA is more than a beer — it is a cultural icon. First brewed in 18th-century England for long voyages and later redefined on the U.S. West Coast, IPA embodies intensity, resilience, and sophistication. Today, it remains the most requested craft style among discerning drinkers worldwide. With the Citra West Coast Double IPA kit, iGulu transforms this heritage into a contemporary ritual: a golden, hop-forward pour that ensures bar-quality results at home, batch after batch.Flavor Profile: Bold, Layered, RefinedThe Citra West Coast Double IPA pours a luminous golden-amber with a fine white head. Aromas of citrus zest, resinous pine, and ripe tropical fruits rise from the glass. On the palate, firm hop bitterness is balanced by a clean malt backbone, unfolding in layers of grapefruit, mango, and restrained floral hints. At 7.5–8% ABV with 35–40 IBUs, the brew achieves strength without excess — finishing crisp with a lingering, deliberate bitterness that rewards measured enjoyment.Brewer’s Note: Bigger, Bolder, Refined“Our goal was to go beyond a standard IPA,” said iGulu’s brewer. “By doubling down on hops, we intensified citrus and pine while building a strong malt backbone to support higher ABV. The result is a beer that’s bigger, bolder, yet still beautifully drinkable — a true West Coast experience crafted for the home.”Innovation Through Machines and Ingredient PacksiGulu’s intelligent brewing machine integrates fermentation, cooling, and dispensing into one streamlined system, turning complex brewing into a simple one-touch process.Discover more about the product here: https://igulu.com/collections/homebrewers iGulu offers a wide range of ingredient packs, including classic beers, ciders, kombucha, kefir, wine, and cocktails. Beyond these curated options, iGulu also supports full DIY brewing, enabling users to craft personalized drinks and explore endless possibilities.Looking ahead, iGulu will also collaborate with world-renowned breweries and brewmasters to launch more signature recipes. For partnership inquiries, please contact our team at contact@igulu.com.About iGuluiGulu is a global leader in intelligent home brewing solutions, combining technology and craft to make brewing more accessible. Positioned at the intersection of lifestyle and technology, iGulu unites sleek design, professional brewing science, and modern convenience — bringing a stylish new ritual into the home.Learn more at www.igulu.com

