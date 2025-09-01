Western Cape Agriculture celebrates women in Agriculture at 2025 Entrepreneur Awards

On Thursday, 28 August 2025, the Western Cape Department of Agriculture hosted the prestigious Women Entrepreneur Awards 2025 at the Percheron Hall, Elsenburg, in celebration of Women’s Month and the vital role women play in the agricultural sector.

The event, themed “Accelerating Action for All Women’s Rights, Equality and Empowerment,” was addressed by Dr Ivan Meyer, Western Cape Minister of Agriculture, and national Deputy Minister of Small Business Development, Jane Sithole.

According to Dr Mogale Sebopetsa, the Head of the Western Cape Department of Agriculture, the event, attended by senior government officials, industry partners, and nominees, aims to mainstream the role of women in agriculture as key stakeholders in South Africa’s economic transformation.

Dr Sebopetsa, “The awards recognise outstanding women across the agricultural value chain—from subsistence producers to commercial entrepreneurs—who contribute to food security, job creation, and economic growth”.



In his address, Minister Meyer said: “The future of agriculture in the Western Cape is female. It is innovative. It is resilient. And it is unstoppable.”

“Today, we honour women who are cultivating not only the land but also hope, innovation, and resilience. Their achievements are victories for their communities and for South Africa.”

“Through the Growth for Jobs Strategy, we are committed to unlocking the full potential of entrepreneurship as a driver of inclusive economic growth. These awards are a testament to how women in agriculture are not only transforming their own lives but also making significant contributions to job creation, food security, and the broader economy. By investing in women entrepreneurs, we are investing in a more prosperous and equitable future for the Western Cape,” added Minister Meyer.

This year, 43 entries were received across four categories:

Best Female Worker

Best Subsistence Producer

Best Smallholder Producer

Best Commercial Producer

Winners include Adre Prins of Willow Creek Farm, Zokhanya Bikani of Zozo Mushrooms and Vegs, Yumna Monier of Wildplum Growers, and Debbie Theunissen of One Vision Investments. These women have not only excelled in their respective fields but have also set a benchmark for others to follow, making us all proud and inspired.

Deputy Minister of Small Business Development, Jane Sithole, encouraged women to continue writing their own stories. She said: “Across dirty roads and green fields, women are not only cultivating and processing food, they are cultivating hope by turning small plots into thriving enterprises, they are turning empty spaces into hubs of opportunity and cooperatives into thriving engines of local growth. They do so by collaborating rather than competing and cooperating rather than isolating.”

Minister Meyer also acknowledged the critical role women play in the industry by awarding certificates of acknowledgement for their exceptional leadership to Wendy Petersen, CEO of the SA Olive Association, and Mariette Kotze, General Manager of Hortgro.

Minister Meyer also acknowledged the critical role of officials within the Western Cape Department of Agriculture, CFO Lindi Govender and Deputy Director General, Dr Ilse Trautmann, in supporting women entrepreneurs, stating, "Their dedication and support are invaluable in building an inclusive and sustainable agricultural sector, and their efforts are deeply appreciated and recognised."

“Your guidance and support are essential in building an inclusive and sustainable agricultural sector, “concluded Minister Meyer.

