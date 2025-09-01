Asteroid Games Announces Steam Page for Distant Colony, a Single-Player Sci-Fi Survival Craft

Distant Colony’s tone in one frame. Build smart habitats and push into a living star system. Pictured: key art with explorer, biodomes, and ships. (Image source: Asteroid Games) Clear cause-and-effect: wire the essentials, stabilize life support, then explore farther. (Image source: Asteroid Games) From outpost to working settlement. Modules link power, water, and storage while transport expands reach. (Image source: Asteroid Games)

Design smart habitats, survey with scanners and a drone, and automate systems that keep the colony running smoothly

WARSAW, POLAND, September 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Distant Colony is a single-player, open-world survival craft about turning hostile planets into sustainable colonies through planning, exploration, and smart building. The Steam store page is now live with a first trailer and screenshots.

Players begin with a modest outpost and grow it into a self-sustaining settlement. Survey terrain with scanning tools, scout risky spaces with a remote drone, and gain vertical freedom with a jetpack. Build dome habitats and modular infrastructure, then automate resource routing so power, water, fuel, and materials flow where they’re needed while you explore. Manage environmental hazards and equipment wear, introduce ground vehicles for early logistics, and unlock spaceflight to travel beyond the first planet.

How it plays

Distant Colony focuses on clear cause and effect. Stabilize oxygen and power, bring water online to sustain crops inside the dome, and protect what you’ve built. Link generators, storage, and processors into tidy networks so routine tasks run in the background. With the base handled, you can push deeper into the world, map points of interest, and bring back what grows the colony. The loop rewards good planning over constant micromanagement.

A world with real scale

What sets Distant Colony apart is how the world is structured. It’s a continuous space: lift off, cross the sky, and land on another world in the same scene - no loading screens. Every planet is a full sphere with its own gravity and day/night cycle, orbiting its star. Navigation happens over curved terrain, so routes, line of sight, and base placement feel natural and three-dimensional. Think less “one flat map” and more “a living star system.”

Core features

- Seamless spaceflight: a continuous space where you can lift off, exit atmosphere, and fly between planets without loading screens. Ground, orbit, and interplanetary travel happen in one scene.

- Spherical worlds in motion: each planet is a full sphere with its own gravity and day/night cycle, orbiting its star. Lighting, horizons, and navigation respond to real orbital movement.

- Curved-surface traversal: exploration isn’t on a flat map, you move around curved terrain. Route planning, line of sight, and base placement change because the world literally wraps beneath your feet.

- Colony building: dome habitats, life-support modules, storage, and infrastructure that scale cleanly from outpost to settlement.

- Exploration toolkit: surface scanners, a scouting drone, and a jetpack for mobility and reach.

- Automation & logistics: connect generators, consumers, and storage to keep the colony running without micromanagement.

- Survival management: balance oxygen, power, water, and food, prepare for storms, radiation spikes, and long nights.

- Progression & travel: expand local logistics with a vehicle, then move to orbit and other planets as capabilities grow.

About Asteroid Games

Asteroid Games is an independent studio with a solo developer based in Warsaw, Poland. The team focuses on thoughtful sci-fi games with clear systems and strong readability. The prior developer's experience spans simulation projects and real-world training software in Unity and Unreal. Distant Colony is the studio’s first original PC title.

Platforms: PC and Steam Deck

Mode: Single player

Demo: In development

Release timing: To be announced

Distant Colony: Official Game Announcement Trailer

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.