Indonesian student in China finds her career path through trial and triumph

When Metta Hormen, an Indonesian BA Marketing student, first arrived at Xi’an Jiaotong-Liverpool University (XJTLU), she wasn’t sure what direction her future would take. Like many students, she chose her programme with curiosity more than conviction. But through a series of hands-on internships – starting in marketing and leading to consulting – Hormen not only discovered her true passion but also built a clear vision for her future. Here is her story.

Metta Hormen

A gradual discovery of passion

When Hormen began her academic journey at the International Business School Suzhou (IBSS), she was not certain which programme to choose.

“I wanted to study business at IBSS because of its prestigious ‘Triple Crown’ accreditation,” she says. “But at that time, I didn’t have a specific reason for choosing marketing as my major.”

After one year of studying marketing, she secured her first internship at a medical consulting firm in Suzhou, which helped her discover her true passion in the business world.

She started as a marketing intern, and her role gradually shifted to business development.

She says: “I was the only Indonesian intern at the company, and coincidentally, a client wanted to enter the Indonesian market and register their medical equipment at local hospitals.

“Because of this, the business development department often asked for my help with research and consulting tasks. That is when I realised how much I enjoy the consulting field.”

She reflects: “It was my first internship in marketing that led me to discover my true interest in consulting. Without such experiences, I wouldn’t have known what I like and dislike. What you think you want might not actually be the best fit, but you’ll only find out by doing.”

Real-world experience

This summer, Hormen interned as a Private Equity Associate at Third Bridge Group Limited, an international investment research firm. She was mainly responsible for providing primary research for clients in the private equity sector.

She describes her role as the middleman between specialists and investors.

“I find suitable experts who can offer human insights into investment opportunities and market dynamics, helping our clients decide whether to proceed with an investment,” she explains.

During her first month of internship, she encountered new challenges every day. She says: “We work on different projects across various industries, such as beauty, alcohol beverages, and AI. So, I gain new experiences every single day.”

She says the most difficult part of her job is dealing with rejection from specialists and clients. “In such a fast-paced, high-pressure and high-demand environment, I have to quickly find alternative solutions whenever a rejection happens,” she says.

Despite the challenges, Hormen maintains a positive mindset: “I learn as I go. The more mistakes I make and learn from, the closer I get to finding better solutions.”

Learning beyond the classroom

Reflecting on her academic experience at XJTLU, Hormen highlights how classroom learning has prepared her for the workplace.

“What you learn in class isn’t always the same as what you’ll do in your job. However, the learning process taught me how to structure and organise my thinking.

“In lectures and tutorials, we break down complex ideas and learn how to apply them in quizzes, assessments or group projects. That process is similar to how you manage projects in the workplace,” she says.

Hormen (first row, centre) and her teammates after delivering a presentation

Apart from her studies, Hormen engages in diverse extracurricular activities to gain practical business experience. She participated in the 2025 Belt and Road Initiative Simulation Competition at the East China University of Political Science and Law, where her team won a Gold Award.

“It was a competition that tested business analytics, international relations and public speaking,” she says. “It boosted my confidence in public speaking and improved my ability to articulate my thoughts on the spot.”

Hormen is also a passionate content creator who shares her life at XJTLU on TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube. She considers making videos as a prominent part of her life.

Hormen (second from right) celebrating her birthday with friends

“I want to share my experiences in China with other foreigners. Before coming to China, I had no idea what to expect, and I think other foreigners might feel the same,” she says.

For her, university is a time for self-discovery, whether academically, socially, or personally.

“I’ve found that many people don’t end up working in the same field they studied at university –and that’s not necessarily a bad thing. In fact, many are happy with how their paths have taken unexpected turns,” she reflects.

By Katharina Zhu

Edited by Xinmin Han

Photos courtesy of Metta Hormen