Future leaders: 1300+ master’s students start at XJTLU

More than 1,300 new master’s students at Xi’an Jiaotong-Liverpool University (XJTLU) gathered for the 2025 Master’s Student Induction on 4 September. Speakers at the event welcomed the students and explained how XJTLU will help them become future-oriented, globally competitive professionals.

Building a brilliant future

In his keynote speech, Professor Youmin Xi, Executive President of XJTLU, encouraged the students to embrace practice, exploration, critical thinking, and innovation during this golden stage for personal and academic growth.

Professor Xi outlined XJTLU’s education models, which are designed to prepare students for the digital and AI era. He explained that XJTLU 1.0 innovates and upgrades traditional subject-based education; XJTLU 2.0 fosters deep collaboration with industry to create XJTLU’s unique Syntegrative Education; and XJTLU 3.0 builds an ecosystem of education, research, innovation, and entrepreneurship for future industries.

He also highlighted XJTLU’s Education + AI strategic framework.

“In this era, challenges and opportunities co-exist, making the postgraduate stage a critical period for personal development,” Professor Xi said. “I hope that while you deepen your knowledge in your professional attainments, you also learn to effectively use AI tools and boldly develop innovative platforms.

“With lifelong learning as your foundation and an entrepreneurial spirit as your driving force, strive to cultivate cross-cultural leadership,” he continued. “Aim to become global citizens with both an international perspective and practical skills, and move forward steadily, continuously creating value amidst the waves of globalisation, digitalisation, and intelligentisation.”

Learning how to learn

Professor Adam Cross, Associate Vice President of Education and Academic Director of the Graduate School, shared his insights from over 30 years of educational experience.

He said that skills like independent research, critical thinking, and self-driven exploration are essential in the transition from undergraduate to postgraduate learning. Professor Cross reminded students to uphold academic integrity, use generative AI tools wisely, and have a roadmap for academic success. He encouraged students to embrace challenges: “The problems that feel the toughest often mark the beginning of breakthroughs.”

Engaging with the world

Simon Sheridan, Head of the Academic Literacies Centre in XJTLU’s Global Cultures and Languages Hub, described the wide range of academic language support available for master’s students. According to Sheridan, these include tailored provisions for specific master’s programmes, one-to-one or small-group feedback on extended writing assignments or spoken assessments, guides and tutorials on varied language and academic skills, and holistic and theme-based seminars and discussion sessions.

Sheridan said that XJTLU established the Global Cultures and Languages Hub in 2025 with three centres: the Academic Literacies Centre (ALC), the English Language Centre (ELC), and the Modern Languages Centre (MLC). Language lecturers from ALC are assigned to Schools and Academies across the University, providing targeted language learning support directly to students.

From campus to career

Kun Wang, Deputy Head of the XJTLU Career Centre, explained the dynamic career development framework available for master’s students. The framework includes services like career consultation and evaluation, external mentor projects, employment guidance, guidance about future study, and innovation and entrepreneurship. The integrated framework empowers students to lay a foundation for their future careers through learning about themselves, acquiring industry insights, strengthening professional skills, and gaining practical experience.

Pre-arrival course awards

An awards ceremony and poster presentation at the induction celebrated the results of Transition to XJTLU: Pre-arrival Course for Master’s Students. XJTLU offers this course to help new master’s students adapt before the semester begins, promoting active, research-driven, and independent learning.

Posters created during the pre-arrival course received awards. Ten outstanding posters were recognised, including one first prize, three second prizes, and six third prizes.

