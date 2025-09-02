Demand for Cryptocurrency Custody Tool Market is forecasted to reach a value of US $4.9 billion by 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Cryptocurrency Custody Tool Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company's Latest Report

How Large Will The Cryptocurrency Custody Tool Market Be By 2025?

The market size of cryptocurrency custody tools has witnessed a rapid surge in the past few years. It is expected to expand from $1.76 billion in 2024 to about $2.17 billion in 2025, indicating a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 23.0%. Factors such as the rising acceptance of bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, the increase in cyber-attacks on crypto exchanges, the expansion of crypto hedge funds and asset managers, an uptick in the worth of digital assets, the need for third-party custodians, and advancements in blockchain technology have largely contributed to the growth during the historic period.

The market of tools used for cryptocurrency custody is predicted to witness a significant surge over the coming years. This surge is expected to reach $4.90 billion by 2029, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.6%. Factors fueling this growth during the forecast period include, among others, the increasing incorporation of cryptocurrencies by institutions, heightened concerns about the security of digital assets, a boost in crypto trading volumes, growing appeal of tokenized assets, escalating cyber threats along with hacking incidents, and the need for insured and compliant custody options. Future trends during this period are expected to revolve around advancements in quantum-resistant cryptography, creation of cross-chain custody solutions, innovations in decentralized custody structures, broadening of insured custody solutions, and the rise of institutional-level staking services.

What Are The Major Driving Forces Influencing The Cryptocurrency Custody Tool Market Landscape?

The increasing use of digital money is predicted to fuel the expansion of the cryptocurrency custody tool market in the future. Digital currencies, which are virtual versions of cash used for internet transactions with no physical counterpart such as coins or banknotes, are on the rise due to increased demand for convenient, speedy, secure, and touchless modes of payment. These preference shifts reflect a desire for more convenience and less reliance on physical money. Cryptocurrency custody tools enhance the structure of digital currency by providing safe storage solutions, making them perfect for institutional and individual investors. By providing advanced security features, these tools minimize the risk of asset loss, thereby increasing trust and regulatory compliance in the management of digital assets. For instance, in July 2025, the Atlantic Council of the United States, an American think tank, reported a drastic increase in the circulation of India's digital rupee (e-rupee) to ₹10.16 billion ($122 million) by March 2025, marking a 334% surge from ₹2.34 billion ($28 million) in 2024. Thus, the surging acceptance of digital currencies is thus propelling the growth of the market for cryptocurrency custody tools.

Who Are The Top Players In The Cryptocurrency Custody Tool Market?

Major players in the Cryptocurrency Custody Tool Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Coinbase Inc.

• CoinDCX

• Gemini Trust Company LLC

• Paxos Trust Company LLC

• Copper Technologies (UK) Ltd

• Fireblocks Inc.

• Ledger SAS

• Sygnum Bank AG

• Bakkt Holdings Inc.

• Bitcoin Suisse AG

What Are Some Emerging Trends In The Cryptocurrency Custody Tool Market?

Leading companies in the cryptocurrency custody tool market are turning their focus towards the creation of enhanced solutions, like institutional-grade custody solutions. These are being developed to boost safety, guarantee regulatory compliance, and simplify the management of digital assets for corporations. Institutional-grade custody solutions correlate to resilient storage systems that protect digital assets and cryptocurrencies utilising an array of security protocols. This includes cold storage, multi-signature verification, and insurance protection. For instance, in December 2024, CoinDCX, a cryptocurrency exchange firm based in India, unveiled Bharat Custody. This is an all-inclusive custody solution crafted for high-net-worth entities and institutional investors. It provides security on par with banks and ensures regulatory compliance concerning Indian laws, along with smooth integration with Web3 applications. This solution embraces features like real-time surveillance, automatic risk evaluation, and offline cold storage, which defend assets against online threats while securing accessibility for approved transactions. Bharat Custody aspires to facilitate the integration of traditional finance and digital assets. It does this by providing insured, auditable storage with seamless incorporation of decentralized finance (DeFi) and staking services.

Market Share And Forecast By Segment In The Global Cryptocurrency Custody Tool Market

The cryptocurrency custody tool market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type Of Custody Solution: Hot Wallets, Cold Wallets, Hardware Wallets, Multi-Signature Wallets

2) By Deployment Model: Cloud Based, On-Premises

3) By Technology Adoption: Blockchain Technology, Artificial Intelligence In Security, Application Programming Interface Integration For Trading Platforms, Regulatory Compliance Technologies

4) By Application: Institutional Investors, Retail Investors, Cryptocurrency Exchanges, Other Applications

5) By End-User: Banking, Financial Services, And Insurance, Information Technology And Telecommunications, Government, Other End Users

Subsegments:

1) By Hot Wallets: Mobile Wallets, Web Wallets, Desktop Wallets, Exchange-Integrated Wallets

2) By Cold Wallets: Paper Wallets, Air-Gapped Wallets, Universal Serial Bus (USB)-Compatible Devices, Hardware-Backed Vault Storage

3) By Hardware Wallets: Universal Serial Bus (USB)-Compatible Devices, Bluetooth-Enabled Hardware Wallets, Biometric-Enabled Hardware Wallets, Open-Source Hardware Wallets

4) By Multi-Signature Wallets: 2-of-3 Signature Wallets, 3-of-5 Signature Wallets, Threshold Signature Scheme (TSS)-Based Wallets, Enterprise-Grade Multi-Sig Wallets

Cryptocurrency Custody Tool Market Regional Insights

In 2024, North America led the global market for cryptocurrency custody tools. It is predicted that Asia-Pacific will experience the most rapid growth within the forecast period. The regions documented in the report on the global market for these tools encompass Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

