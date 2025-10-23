Building-To-Grid Technology Market Trends and Analysis by Application, Vertical, Region, and Segment Forecast to 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Building-To-Grid Technology Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Estimated Industry Size Of Building-To-Grid Technology Market?

The market for building-to-grid technology has been expanding significantly in the past few years. The size is projected to increase from $57.34 billion in 2024 to $63.06 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.0%. The unprecedented growth in the historic period is due to factors such as escalating energy needs, rise in adoptability of renewable energy sources, burgeoning issues with grid reliability, expansion of urbanization, and augmented goals for energy independence.

The market size for building-to-grid technology is projected to experience swift expansion in the coming years, reaching a valuation of $93.84 billion in 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.4%. This anticipated growth in the forecast period can be credited to factors such as advancements in energy storage, increased development of smart grids, a surge in initiatives addressing climate change, a heightened focus on building energy efficiency, and escalating adoption rates of electric vehicles. Key trends expected to shape the forecast period involve enhanced development of building-integrated photovoltaics, increased integration of renewable energy sources into building structures, the growing advent of smart building technologies, heightened application of vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology, and growing focus on achieving energy resilience and reliability.

What Are The Major Factors Driving The Building-To-Grid Technology Global Market Growth?

The escalating demand for electricity is predicted to drive the expansion of the building-to-grid technology market. The growth in electricity demand is being driven by factors such as heightened urbanization, technological progress, and an increase in the utilization of electric devices and renewable energy systems. Building-to-grid technology enhances the efficiency of electricity usage by enabling buildings to return surplus energy back to the grid and adapt to grid demand variations. For example, the UK's Department for Energy Security and Net Zero reported in June 2024 that electricity demand in the first quarter of 2024 rose by 1.2% compared to the same period in 2023, reaching a staggering 86 terawatt-hours (TWh). As such, the surging electricity demand is fuelling the growth of the building-to-grid technology market.

Who Are The Leading Companies In The Building-To-Grid Technology Market?

Major players in the Building-To-Grid Technology include:

• Hitachi Ltd.

• Siemens AG

• General Electric Company

• International Business Machines Corporation (IBM)

• Cisco Systems Inc.

• EnBW Energie Baden-Württemberg AG

• RWE AG

• Schneider Electric SE

• Honeywell International Inc.

• ABB Ltd.

What Are The Prominent Trends In The Building-To-Grid Technology Market?

Leading businesses engaged in the building-to-grid technology sector are concentrating their efforts on devising advanced analytics solutions to augment energy efficiency and grid communication. The term ""advanced analytics solutions"" refers to the application of highly advanced data evaluation instruments to refine energy administration and boost interactions between constructions and the grid. As an example, in April 2022, CPower, an American electric utility corporation, launched their Building Management System as a Service (BMS-aaS) in New York City with the aim of promoting efficacious, grid-interactive buildings. This cutting-edge solution provides commercial property owners and managers with a sophisticated building management system devoid of any initial costs. It enables them to streamline energy consumption, reduce carbon footprint, and cater to the grid's demand flexibility. The BMS-aaS bolsters dynamic communication between structures and the grid, thereby improving demand response and energy administration.

What Are The Primary Segments Covered In The Global Building-To-Grid Technology Market Report?

The building-to-grid technologymarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Technology: Smart Sensing, Smart Metering, Control Technology, Energy Storage, Other Technologies

2) By Component: Hardware, Software

3) By End-Use: Commercial, Residential, Industrial

Subsegments:

1) By Smart Sensing: Environmental Sensors, Energy Usage Sensors, Occupancy Sensors

2) By Smart Metering: Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI), Smart Energy Meters, Two-Way Communication Meters

3) By Control Technology: Building Energy Management Systems (BEMS), Demand Response Systems, Automated Control Systems

4) By Energy Storage: Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS), Thermal Energy Storage, Pumped Hydro Storage

5) By Other Technologies: Distributed Energy Resources (DER), Microgrid Technologies, Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) Technologies

Which Region Is Forecasted To Grow The Fastest In The Building-To-Grid Technology Industry?

In 2024, Europe led the ranking in the building-to-grid technology market. The region with the fastest anticipated growth for the prediction period is Asia-Pacific. The building-to-grid technology market report analyzes the following regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

