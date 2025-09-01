Rice Bran Market is Projected to Reach USD 20.7 Bn by 2035, Driven by Rising Demand for Health-Oriented Edible Oils

Rice Bran Market

ROCKVILLE, MD , MD, UNITED STATES, September 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global rice bran market was valued at USD 7.2 billion in 2024 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.8% during the forecast period of 2025 to 2035, reaching USD 20.7 billion by 2035.There is a revolution in the rice bran industry as consumers expect nutrient rich and functional food ingredients that not only provide health and multiple uses. Due to the great quantity of antioxidants, vitamins, and bioactive constituents such as γ-oryzanol and tocotrienols, rice bran and its derivatives (including oil, protein, fiber, and wax) are becoming desirable components of food, nutraceutical, and even personal care products.All these functions of rice bran, as a functional ingredient and a clean-label nutritional enhancer, are in line with the growing health-consciousness of eating habits and the growing preference towards plant-based products around the globe.Developed markets such as North America and Europe are showing a high demand in premium consumption whereas Asia Pacific remains the world leader in terms of volume consumption with its large production capacity, increasing disposable incomes and worldwide awareness regarding rice bran to help the heart in its capacity to lower cholesterol.For More Insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=10899 The younger and urban consumers are driving the rapid adoption through their demand of fortified food products, natural supplements, high protein, plant-based foods. New processing methods, including cold-press extraction of oil, enzymatic stabilization of bran freshness, and microencapsulation of nutrient preservation, are increasing quality of the product, product shelf life, and cross category applications in products.Also, the areas of transparency in sourcing, non GMO certification, and sustainable packaging have become main marketing leverages of brands as ethical and environmental purchasing tends to become more significant. As the market base in e-commerce infrastructure continues to grow and global exports increase, the major market players are tapping its direct-to-consumer retailing mechanisms, co-branding and functional food as a way to supplement market penetration and customer loyalty.Rice bran is establishing its stake in the global health and wellness economy as the raw material connects the future of functional food innovation with the past of grain-based food.Key Takeaways from Market StudyThe rice bran market is projected to grow at a 9.8% CAGR and reach USD 20.7 billion by 2035The market is expected to create an absolute $ opportunity of USD 14 billion between 2025 and 2035Asia Pacific is anticipated to remain the dominant region, estimated to hold a market share of over 50% in 2035Prominent market players include Adani Wilmar Ltd., Cargill, Incorporated, King Rice Oil Group, Ricela Health Foods Ltd., and Emami Agrotech LtdNorth America is expected to create an absolute $ opportunity of USD 1,920 million during the forecast period.“An expanding knowledge base about the nutritional benefits of rice bran, its expanding uses in functional foods and nutraceuticals, and new rice bran processing technologies are driving manufacturers towards high-purity, sustainably produced, and value-added rice bran products to satisfy various industry needs related to this ingredient” says a Fact.MR analyst.Major Players Operating in the Rice Bran Market:Prominent players in the market include Adani Wilmar Ltd., Cargill, Incorporated, King Rice Oil Group, Ricela Health Foods Ltd., Emami Agrotech Ltd., Associated British Foods PLC, Ebro Foods S.A., Ingredion Incorporated, Wilmar International Limited, and Bunge Ltd., among others.Market Development:As a rule, food and nutraceutical industries are putting more resources and efforts in research and development activities to design rice bran-based food with higher nutritional content, natural bioactives, and clean-label features.To increase shelf life, protect nutrient contents, assure the consumers of the safety of the products, and cater to the growing consumer demand of source and process transparency they are undertaking improvements by transforming processing facilities with the use of new technologies in stabilization, solvent-free extraction, and controlled environment manufacturing.The bridging gap among nutritionists, food scientists, and wellness influencers is causing consumer confidence and promoting the use of rice bran oil, protein, and fiber among populations undergoing various health concerns.Such strategies as sustainable sourcing practices, organic certification and compliance with non-GMO and ideally no-allergen levels are also market differentiating priorities among players.Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=10899 More Valuable Insights on OfferFact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the the Rice Bran Market, presenting historical data for 2020 to 2024 and forecast statistics for 2025 to 2035.The rice bran market is segmented by Product Type (Rice Bran Oil, Refined Rice Bran Oil, Crude Rice Bran Oil, Rice Bran Protein, Rice Bran Fiber, Rice Bran Wax, Rice Bran Meal) and by Application (Food & Beverages, Animal Feed, Cosmetics & Personal Care, Pharmaceuticals & Nutraceuticals, Industrial Applications). 