Quiz Catalyst Crosses 1,000 quizzes; India’s Clue‑led, Inclusive Quiz Agency Scales Nationwide Engagement

Bhubaneswar milestone caps a nine‑year journey from passion project to pan‑India player; custom AWS platform, engaging formats, and accessibility‑first quizzes.

In a world of tiny attention spans, quizzing works because it’s social and clue‑led—break big concepts into short, gamified questions and you get learning, laughter, and teams that talk to each other” — Surya Narayanan, Co-Founder

COIMBATORE, TAMIL NADU, INDIA, September 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Catalyst Quiz Corp (known as Quiz Catalyst) today announced its 1,000th quiz, hosted on August 23, 2025 in Bhubaneswar, Odisha for ICSE Schools Odisha. What began in 2016 as a passion project between schoolmates has grown into a national practice helping corporates, schools, colleges, PSUs, and communities turn learning into a shared, high‑energy experience.

Why this milestone matters

Quizzes too often feel like memory tests. Quiz Catalyst flips that script with clue‑driven, age‑appropriate, and audience‑friendly rounds that reward deduction over recall—so first‑timers leave thinking, “I didn’t just sit through it, I solved it.” That design has taken the company from early embassy projects to nationwide programs and blue‑chip L&D initiatives.

Key highlights - 1,000+ shows delivered; 14 Indian states covered. - 100,000+ participants engaged over the last two years via hybrid formats and nationwide online qualifiers. - ~20,000 registrations for the 2020 “Quiz Scientist” mega‑event spanning India, the GCC, and Southeast Asia. - ~90% repeat‑client rate, driven by clue‑led, inclusive design. - Delivery in 8+ languages, including Bengali, Hindi, Marathi, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, and English. - Team of six full‑time specialists + an extended bench of content creators and on‑ground associates.

Signature formats audiences ask for

• Fast & Curious (Streak Buzzer): Buzzer‑based escalation (10→20→30→40) for consecutive correct answers keeps late‑game comebacks alive—and the room on edge.

• Anagram Decode (L&D Sprint): Scrambles technical or brand terms so newcomers can work out answers from clues, not cramming.

• Letter‑Reveal Grid (Crossword Assist): Positional letter hints + prompts guide thinking rather than testing rote memory.

Accessibility‑first by design

Co‑designed with special schools & Bengaluru-based Seva-in-Action and refined over 11 editions, Quiz Catalyst’s playbook includes: - Short, plain‑language prompts with high‑impact visuals (adapted for VI rounds). - Indian Sign Language interpretation for hearing‑impaired participants. - A/B/C/D assistive response cards enabling non‑verbal participation. - Volunteer support at each table—including vernacular explanations. - Flexible stage etiquette that makes space for expression without penalty.

The tech that scales learning

• Custom online platform on client‑specific domains (hosted on AWS) with timed scoring (e.g., 27 points at 3s → 3 points at 27s) and fullscreen anti‑cheat UX; typical prelim cohorts of 3,000–3,500.

• Wireless buzzer systems that set up in minutes—reliable for auditoriums and offsites.

• In‑house animated decks and showflows designed for readability in large venues, led by a UI/UX specialist.

• Live Scorecard via a Sheets↔Slides connector for instant, on‑screen standings—no laptop switching or manual readouts.

Three mini case studies

• Corporate — Reliance Industries (Spectrum): L&D brief to build awareness of new/green energy (green hydrogen, SAF, carbon capture). Quiz Catalyst translated dense content into clue‑rich visuals and crossword‑style letter reveals; new joiners excelled, with feedback praising accessibility while maintaining rigor.

• Schools/Colleges — Siliguri & region: Multi‑zonal outreach brought rural schools from Siliguri, Darjeeling, and Sikkim into a common final. Result: high correct‑answer rates on tougher sets, showing how good clue design democratizes performance beyond metro cities.

• Govt/Forces — Indian Air Force: Co‑created rounds with the education unit; converted standard IAF topics into multi‑part problems to challenge domain experts. Outcome: “appropriately tough yet enjoyable” participant feedback.

What’s next

With the 1,000‑show milestone as a springboard, Quiz Catalyst is expanding regional language offerings, building new animated theme packs for schools, and scaling corporate L&D formats across sectors where rapid upskilling and team cohesion matter.



