Commercial Janitorial Services Market 2025-2029: Unveiling Growth Developments with the Latest Updates

Commercial Janitorial Services Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

What Is The Expected Cagr For The Commercial Janitorial Services Market Through 2025?

In recent times, there has been significant growth in the size of the commercial janitorial services market. This market is projected to expand from $70.66 billion in 2024 to $75.77 billion in 2025, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.2%. The historical growth period's expansion can be credited to various factors. These include the growth of commercial real estate, increased urbanization, raised consciousness about hygiene in the workplace, healthcare sector expansion, outsourcing trends, the necessity to comply with regulations, along with a surge in demand from educational and hospitality sectors.

The market size of commercial janitorial services is anticipated to witness a significant rise in the upcoming years, escalating to a worth of $98.89 billion in 2029, growing at a CAGR of 6.9%. The projected growth during the forecast period is largely due to increasing hygiene requirements, expansion in commercial real estate sectors, the outsourced management of facilities, the growth in eco-friendly and sustainable cleaning processes, an increase in health care and pharmaceutical infrastructures, and a deeper understanding of indoor air quality. Key trends during this forecast period are likely to involve the adoption of automation and robotics, the integration of Internet of Things (IoT)-enabled cleaning systems, a heightened utilization of environmentally friendly and sustainable cleaning products, the broadening of disinfection and antimicrobial services, the acceptance of app-based service platforms, the improvement of data-driven facility management, and the incorporation of Artificial Intelligence (AI) for both anticipatory maintenance and workforce optimization.

What Are The Driving Factors Impacting The Commercial Janitorial Services Market?

The progression of the commercial and industrial janitorial services market is likely to be driven by the growth of the real estate industry. This sector involves transactions associated with land and properties, embracing residential, commercial, and industrial structures. High rates of urbanization are leading to more individuals relocating to cities, which in turn prompts the need for more housing and business spaces. The real estate sector utilizes commercial janitorial services to ensure the tidiness and sanitation of residential, commercial, and rental properties alike, ultimately boosting property worth and tenant contentment. For example, the Australian Bureau of Statistics reported in July 2025 that the count of private sector houses elevated by 0.5% to 9,454 in May of that year, and private dwellings, excluding houses, witnessed a substantial rise of 11.3% to 5,571 compared to the previous month of April. Hence, the real estate industry's growth serves as a potent catalyst for the commercial janitorial services telemetry market's expansion.

Which Players Dominate The Commercial Janitorial Services Industry Landscape?

Major players in the commercial janitorial services market include:

• CBRE Group Inc.

• Sodexo S.A.

• Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (JLL)

• Allied Universal Security Services LLC

• Aramark Corporation

• ISS A/S

• EMCOR Group Inc.

• Cushman & Wakefield plc

• ABM Industries Incorporated

• Pritchard Industries Inc.

What Are The Main Trends, Positively Impacting The Growth Of Commercial Janitorial Services Market?

Leading firms in the commercial janitorial services market are concentrating their efforts on the creation of cutting-edge technologies like robotic vacuum cleaners. These devices aim to increase cleaning efficiency, lessen the reliance on labor, and provide cost-efficient, automated answers for large-scale commercial settings. A robotic vacuum cleaner is an autonomous machine that leverages sensors and suctions to clean floors with minimal human involvement. For example, Ecovacs Robotics, a tech company based in China, introduced an innovative robot vacuum, the DEEBOT T10 OMNI, in the U.S. market in March 2023. This new creation combines sophisticated AI and deep-cleaning technology to facilitate a fully automated, customizable cleaning routine. With features like smart home layout mapping, adaptive navigation, optimized mopping pathways, and an integrated voice assistant (YIKO), this device ensures both user convenience and superior efficiency. This release showcases ECOVACS's dedication to creating innovative solutions aimed at simplifying daily chores and making high-end robotic cleaning solutions more accessible.

Global Commercial Janitorial Services Market Segmentation By Type, Application, And Region

The commercial janitorial services market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Building Interior Cleaning, Building Exterior Cleaning, Waste Management

2) By Mode Of Service: Contractual, Non-Contractual

3) By End-User: Offices, Educational Institutions, Healthcare Facilities, Retail Spaces, Industrial Facilities, Other End Users

Subsegments:

1) By Building Interior Cleaning: Floor And Carpet Cleaning, Restroom Sanitation, Window And Glass Cleaning (interior), Upholstery & Furniture Cleaning, HVAC Vent Cleaning, High-touch Surface Disinfection

2) By Building Exterior Cleaning: Pressure Washing, Window And Glass Cleaning (exterior), Roof Cleaning, Graffiti Removal, Parking Lot And Pavement Cleaning, Facade Maintenance

3) By Waste Management: Regular Trash Collection, Recycling Services, Hazardous Waste Disposal, Medical Waste Handling, Composting Services, E-Waste Disposal

Which Region Holds The Largest Market Share In The Commercial Janitorial Services Market?

In the Commercial Janitorial Services Global Market Report 2025, North America held the top position in the preceding year. However, the fastest-growing region in the coming forecast period is predicted to be Asia-Pacific. The report encompasses various regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

