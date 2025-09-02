Contactless EMV Cards Global Market Report 2025| Market Growth, Development Factors, Current and Future Trends till 2029

The Business Research Company

How Much Is The Contactless EMV Cards Market Worth?

The market for EMV contactless cards has seen significant expansion in the past few years. The market, which was valued at $23.25 billion in 2024, is forecasted to rise to $26.48 billion in 2025, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.9%. Factors such as heightened demand for secure payment options, the increase in card-based transactions, widespread adoption of EMV protocols, a greater inclination towards convenience among consumers, and expanding initiatives for financial inclusion have all contributed to this growth in the prior period.

The market size for contactless EMV cards is predicted to experience substantial expansion in the upcoming years, with an anticipated value of $44.04 billion in 2029, and a compound annual growth rate of 13.6%. This growth during the projection period is largely due to an increased emphasis on contactless payments following the pandemic, expanded use of digital wallets, rising government directives towards cashless societies, fintech ecosystems' expansion, and a rising urban populace. Major trends expected to occur during the forecast period comprise advancements in near-field communication (NFC) chips, innovations in biometric (Europay, MasterCard, and Visa) EMV cards, progress in dual interface card technology, enhancements in secure authentication features, and increased integration with mobile payment platforms.

What Are The Factors Driving The Contactless EMV Cards Market?

The burgeoning need for touch-free transactions is set to accelerate the expansion of the contactless EMV cards market. These types of transactions, enabled by scarcely touching a card or smart gadget to a supported terminal without necessitating physical interaction or entering a PIN, are what we understand as contactless payments. The surge in such transactions results from customers' desire for more expedient, speedier processes that diminish the wait time during checkouts while reducing physical interaction. Contactless EMV cards advocacy for this increasing demand for touchless payments by facilitating secure, quick tap transactions that boost pace and comfort for the consumer during checkout. The European Central Bank, a German-based institution regulating the European Union's monetary policy, stated in January 2025 that there was a 13.2% increase in contactless card payments made at physical electronic funds transfer POS terminals in the first six months of 2024, resulting in $29.83 billion (€25.8 billion) worth of transactions, which was higher than the equivalent period in 2023. As such, the mounting demand for touchless transactions is fuelling the expansion of the contactless EMV cards market.

Who Are The Major Players In The Contactless EMV Cards Market?

Major players in the Contactless EMV Cards Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Wells Fargo & Company

• American Express Company

• Capital One Financial Corporation

• Barclays Public Limited Company

• Visa Inc.

• Mastercard Incorporated

• Discover Financial Services

• Toppan ID Solutions Corporation

• Giesecke+Devrient GmbH

• IDEMIA Identity & Security France SAS

What Are The Main Trends, Positively Impacting The Growth Of Contactless EMV Cards Market?

Key players in the contactless EMV cards market are turning their focus towards creating high-tech solutions like contactless EMV open payment systems. These systems not only speed up transactions but also boost user convenience and ensure smooth integration with public transport and retail networks. Essentially, a contactless EMV open payment system provides a secure and interoperable method of payment, letting users conduct instant, tap-and-go operations with EMV-compliant cards or gadgets across a range of public and commercial networks. As an example, in July 2024, Conduent Transportation, a company based in the US that offers automated, analytics-driven transportation solutions, introduced an EMV contactless open payment system in Venice's public transport network, run by Azienda Veneziana della Mobilità (AVM). The system allows travelers to pay for their tickets using contactless credit and debit cards, as well as NFC-enabled devices such as smartphones and smartwatches equipped with digital wallets. It's used in various modes of transportation, including water buses, ferries, speedboats, motorboats, buses, trams, and people movers, with more than 2,200 validators implemented throughout the network. The system accepts different types of ticket media, like Venezia Unica cards and electronic tickets, and auto-calculates the most cost-effective fare for passengers.

Which Segment Accounted For The Largest Contactless EMV Cards Market Share?

The contactless emv cards market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Dual-Interface Cards, Contactless Cards, Contact Cards

2) By Card Type: Credit Cards, Debit Cards, Prepaid Cards

2) By Technology: Near Field Communication (NFC), Radio Frequency Identification (RFID), Other Technologies

4) By Application: Healthcare, Government Issued Identifications (E-Passports), Retail Sectors, Other Applications

5) By End User: Financial Institutions, Retailers, Governments, Service Providers, Other End Users

Subsegments:

1) By Dual-Interface Cards: Dual-Interface Gift Cards, Dual-Interface Transit Cards, Dual-Interface Healthcare Cards

2) By Contactless Cards: NFC-Enabled Cards, Transit Cards, Tap-To-Pay Gift Cards

3) By Contact Cards: Chip-And-PIN Cards, Chip-And-Signature Cards, Smart ID Cards

What Are The Regional Trends In The Contactless EMV Cards Market?

In 2024, North America held the highest share in the global market for contactless EMV cards. The report pertaining to this market covers various regions, including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

