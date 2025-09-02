Contactless Automated Teller Machine (ATM) And Cardless Automated Teller Machine (ATM) Market to Reach $5.08 Bn by 2029

The Business Research Company

What Is The Contactless Automated Teller Machine (ATM) And Cardless Automated Teller Machine (ATM) Market Size And Growth?

The market size for contactless and cardless automated teller machines (ATMs) has seen a notable surge over the recent past. The market which accounted for a value of $2.64 billion in 2024 is projected to reach a valuation of $3.02 billion in 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.3%. This substantial rise during the historical period is linked to factors such as increased smartphone usage, more frequent utilization of mobile banking applications, escalating worries about card-related frauds, the consumer's inclination for quicker transactions, the wide-spread application of NFC technology, and the transition towards cashless and digital modes of payment.

The market size of contactless and cardless ATMs is projected to experience substantial growth in the coming years, ballooning to $5.09 billion by 2029 with a CAGR of 13.9%. The predicted growth within this period is due to the heightened demand for non-touch banking services, increased usage of mobile wallets, digital banking infrastructure expansion, increased concerns about card skimming and fraud, and government efforts towards promoting cashless societies. Major anticipated trends within this forecast period involve the integration of biometric authentication, the implementation of NFC and QR code technologies, improved compatibility with mobile applications, AI-powered fraud identification, cloud-based transaction processing, and the introduction of multi-language and voice-assisted user interfaces.

What Are The Current Leading Growth Drivers For Contactless Automated Teller Machine (ATM) And Cardless Automated Teller Machine (ATM) Market?

The surge in preference for transactions without physical contact is predicted to fuel the expansion of the contactless and cardless automated teller machine (ATM) market. Contactless transactions denote payments made by merely tapping a card or device close to a compatible terminal, negating the requirement for physical contact or PIN input. The desirability of these transactions is on the rise, as they offer quicker checkout times, diminish physical interaction at payment stops, and correlate with the increasing consumer expectations for uninterrupted digital payments. Contactless and cardless ATMs facilitate secure and sanitary contactless transactions by allowing customers to withdraw cash or conduct banking activities using smartphones, QR codes or contactless cards without the need of inserting a physical card. For example, data from UK Finance, a UK-based financial services trade association, revealed that as of September 2023, the tally of contactless payments executed using both debit and credit cards shot up to 17 billion in 2022, reflecting a 30% escalation from the 13.1 billion transactions registered in 2021. Moreover, the typical contactless payment value also ascended, rising to roughly $19.10 (£15.10) in 2022 from nearly $16.00 (£12.66) the preceding year. Consequently, the escalating demand for contactless transactions is steering the growth of the contactless & cardless automated teller machine (ATM) market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Contactless Automated Teller Machine (ATM) And Cardless Automated Teller Machine (ATM) Market?

Major players in the Contactless Automated Teller Machine (ATM) And Cardless Automated Teller Machine (ATM) Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Banco Santander S.A.

• Wells Fargo & Company

• Hitachi Ltd.

• HSBC Holdings plc

• Barclays PLC

• Fujitsu Limited

• Fiserv Inc.

• Samsung SDS Co. Ltd.

• Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (FIS)

• NCR Corporation

What Are The Main Trends, Positively Impacting The Growth Of Contactless Automated Teller Machine (ATM) And Cardless Automated Teller Machine (ATM) Market?

Leading enterprises in the contactless and cardless ATM market are concentrating on innovating technologically superior solutions, such as contactless ATM usage, in order to improve customer convenience, streamline transaction times and enhance security. Contactless ATM usage refers to conducting ATM operations by simply tapping a card or device enabled with contactless technology on the ATM, eliminating the need for inserting a physical card. In November 2023, for instance, Co-op Solutions, a financial services firm based in the US, introduced contactless ATM usage for all NCR Atleos ATMs, intending to extend this feature to Diebold Nixdorf and Hyosung Innovue machines by 2024. This innovation allows credit union members to tap their debit cards to complete transactions in an average of just 15 seconds, which is more than 50% faster than transactions made using a magnetic stripe card. It does not necessitate any API integration for credit unions or suppliers. The solution's swiftness, security, and contemporary feel are highlighted by Co-op as integral to improving the customer experience and strengthening credit unions’ role in their members' daily financial activities.

How Is The Contactless Automated Teller Machine (ATM) And Cardless Automated Teller Machine (ATM) Market Segmented?

The contactless automated teller machine (atm) and cardless automated teller machine (atm) market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Component: Hardware, Software, Services

2) By Deployment: On-Premise, Cloud-Based

3) By Technology: Near Field Communication, Bluetooth, Magnetic Stripe, Quick Response Code Scanning

4) By End User: Retail Customers, Corporate Clients, Banking Institutions, Financial Service Providers

Subsegments:

1) By Hardware: Near-Field Communication Readers, Biometric Scanners, Card Dispensing Units, Cash Dispensers, Receipt Printers, PIN Pads And Touchscreens, Contactless Sensors, Connectivity Modules

2) By Software: Transaction Management Software, Security And Encryption Software, Mobile Banking Integration Software, ATM Operating Systems, Analytics And Reporting Software, Remote Monitoring And Maintenance Software, User Interface (UI) Software

3) By Services: Installation And Integration Services, Maintenance And Support Services, Managed Services, Consulting And Training Services, Security Auditing Services, Software Upgradation Services

Which Is The Dominating Region For The Contactless Automated Teller Machine (ATM) And Cardless Automated Teller Machine (ATM) Market?

In the 2025 global report for Contactless and Cardless Automated Teller Machines (ATMs), North America had the leading position for the year 2024. The expected growth pattern shows a positive outlook. The geographical scope spans across Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

