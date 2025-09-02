Commercial Grounds Maintenance Market to Reach USD $49.35 Billion by 2029 at 5.9% CAGR

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Commercial Grounds Maintenance Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company's Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034

How Big Is The Commercial Grounds Maintenance Market In 2025?

In the past few years, the commercial grounds maintenance market has seen substantial growth. Its size is projected to escalate from $36.88 billion in 2024 to $39.20 billion in 2025, indicating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3%. This growth during the historical period is linked to factors such as the expansion of institutional facilities, greater prevalence of facility management outsourcing, heightened demand for property management services, advancements in climate adaptation landscaping, and increased employment within the service sector.

The market horizon for commercial grounds maintenance has a promising outlook, with expectations of robust expansion in the coming years. The market is set to accelerate to a value of $49.35 billion by 2029, rising at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9%. The growth trajectory projected for the forecasted period is attributed to the escalating significance of maintaining outdoor spaces, the increasing adoption of sustainable landscaping practices, the heightened utilization of automation and robotics, boosted demand for green buildings and an intensified commitment toward sustainability. Key market trends during the forecast period involve progress in autonomous mowing technology, the creation of environment-friendly landscaping solutions, advancements in irrigation handling systems, data-driven developments for maintenance planning, and the rise of subscription-based service models.

What Are The Key Driving Factors For The Growth Of The Commercial Grounds Maintenance Market?

The expansion of the commercial real estate sector is projected to propel the commercial grounds maintenance market's growth. Commercial real estate involves properties designated for business operations, either leased or owned to procure revenue or facilitate commercial proceedings, as opposed to personal residential use. The surge in commercial real estate is a result of rising demand for office and commercial spaces, powered by urbanization and businesses broadening their operations to cater to swelling population numbers and escalating economic undertakings in cities. By boosting curb appeal and ensuring safety, commercial grounds maintenance increases the allure and market worth of real estate and leaves a notable first impression. This maintenance also preserves the property's state, mitigates potential liabilities, and upholds its long-term asset value. To illustrate, in June 2023, data from the Department for Transport, a ministerial department in the UK, revealed that in 2022, 6.6 million tonnes of international freight were transported by UK-registered heavy goods vehicles (HGVs) — a 26% increase from the previous year. Consequently, the expansion of commercial real estate is fueling the growth of the commercial grounds maintenance market.

Who Are The Key Players In The Commercial Grounds Maintenance Industry?

Major players in the Commercial Grounds Maintenance Global Market Report 2025 include:

• The Davey Tree Expert Company

• TruGreen

• BrightView Holdings Inc.

• Yellowstone Landscape

• LandCare LLC

• Juniper Landscaping

• Gothic Landscape Inc.

• SavATree

• Weed Man

• Ruppert Landscape

What Are The Major Trends That Will Shape The Commercial Grounds Maintenance Market In The Future?

Key players in the commercial grounds maintenance market are prioritizing the development of innovative technologies such as wire-free lawn maintenance mowers. These technologies aim to increase operational efficiency and deliver standardized maintenance results for large properties. Wire-free lawn mowers are autonomous devices that use GPS, sensors, or virtual mapping to maneuver lawns without the need for boundary wires, offering easy installation, improved flexibility, and precise mowing for both residential and commercial properties. For example, in October 2024, Husqvarna Group, an outdoor power products provider based in Sweden, launched four new robot lawn mowers including the 305, 315, 325, and 335 EPOS models, designed specifically for professional green space maintenance. These innovative mowers leverage cutting-edge exact positioning operating system (EPOS) technology that enables precise navigation, efficiency, and less manual labor. This product launch signals a significant advancement in automated lawn care, offering landscapers and groundskeepers high-performance, scalable solutions to boost productivity and sustainability.

What Segments Are Covered In The Commercial Grounds Maintenance Market Report?

The commercial grounds maintenance market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Service Type: Lawn Maintenance, Landscaping Services, Irrigation System Management, Tree And Shrub Care, Fertilization And Soil Management, Grounds Clean-Up

2) By Technology Utilization: Traditional Grounds Maintenance, Smart Technology-Driven Services, Automated Maintenance Solutions, Drones For Monitoring And Maintenance, Artificial Intelligence (AI) And Data Analytics In Service Optimization

3) By Service Frequency: Daily Services, Weekly Services, Bi-Weekly Services, Monthly Services, Seasonal Services

4) By Industry Type: Corporate Offices, Educational Institutions, Healthcare Facilities, Retail Spaces, Hospitality Sector, Agricultural Land

5) By End-User Segment: Property Management Companies, Government Organizations, Non-Profit Organizations, Commercial Enterprises, Sports Facilities

Subsegments:

1) By Lawn Maintenance: Mowing, Edging, Aeration, Dethatching, Overseeding

2) By Landscaping Services: Design And Installation, Hardscaping, Mulching, Seasonal Displays, Landscape Lighting

3) By Irrigation System Management: Sprinkler Installation, Drip Irrigation Setup, System Repairs, Water Audits, Smart Controller Integration

4) By Tree And Shrub Care: Pruning, Trimming, Disease Management, Cabling And Bracing, Planting

5) By Fertilization And Soil Management: Soil Testing, Nutrient Application, Composting, pH Balancing, Organic Treatments

6) By Grounds Clean-Up: Leaf Removal, Debris Clearing, Seasonal Clean-Up, Trash Pick-Up, Storm Damage Clean-Up

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Commercial Grounds Maintenance Market By 2025?

In 2024, North America held the leading position in the commercial grounds maintenance market. It is projected that the Asia-Pacific region will experience the most significant growth in the coming period. The market report encompasses several regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

