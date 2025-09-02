Combustion Emissions Analyzer Global Market Report 2025 | Growth, Development Factors & Trends Through 2029

The Business Research Company

How Much Is The Combustion Emissions Analyzer Market Worth?

The market size for combustion emissions analyzer has seen robust growth in the past years. Its growth is expected to rise from $1.02 billion in 2024 to $1.09 billion in 2025, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5%. The growth experienced in the past can be ascribed to strict environmental laws, heightened industrial activity, growing awareness about air quality, enactment of emission monitoring systems, and expansion in the power generation sector.

The market size of combustion emissions analyzers is projected to experience robust growth in the coming years, increasing to $1.38 billion by 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1%. This growth in the projected timeframe is due to the embrace of smart analyzers, the transition towards green energy, the heightened demand for energy improvement, the development of industrial frameworks, and increased funding in environmental observation. Key trends in the projected period are the incorporation of Internet-of-Things technologies, the creation of adaptable analyzers, an emphasis on immediate data analytics, growing application in automotive diagnostics, and improvements in sensor technologies.

What Are The Factors Driving The Combustion Emissions Analyzer Market?

The increasing emphasis on curbing greenhouse gas emissions is projected to fuel the expansion of the combustion emissions analyzer market in the future. This involves reducing the emissions of carbon dioxide, methane, and other pollutants that add to global warming and climate change. This focus on reducing greenhouse gas emissions stems from the urgent requirement to lessen climate change because high emissions imprison heat in the atmosphere, leading to global warming and severe environmental consequences like rising sea levels, harsh weather conditions, and ecosystem disturbance. A combustion emissions analyzer aids in curtailing greenhouse gas emissions by precisely checking and supervising pollutants from combustion systems, thereby allowing timely modifications that boost fuel efficiency and curtail harmful gas release. For instance, as per the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), a US government entity, in 2022, the US greenhouse gas emissions were at 6,343 million metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalents, or 5,489 million metric tons taking into consideration land sector carbon sequestration. When compared to the previous year, the emissions increased by 1% in 2022 following land sector sequestration. As a result, the growing emphasis on curbing greenhouse gas emissions is propelling the growth of the combustion emissions analyzer market.

Who Are The Major Players In The Combustion Emissions Analyzer Market?

Major players in the Combustion Emissions Analyzer Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Siemens AG

• ABB Ltd

• Emerson Electric Co.

• Fuji Electric Co. Ltd.

• AMETEK Inc.

• Teledyne Technologies Incorporated

• Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

• HORIBA Ltd.

• SICK AG

• Testo SE & Co. KGaA

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Combustion Emissions Analyzer Industry?

Top companies in the market of combustion emissions analyzer are putting their efforts into producing novel products. These include cutting-edge analyzers furnished with touchscreen interfaces to advance their user-friendliness and precision in diagnostics. Touchscreen interface-equipped advanced analyzers are contemporary diagnostic instruments equipped with interactive display screens. These allow easy navigation, real-time data viewing, and simple touch command functionalities. Such interfaces contribute to enhanced efficiency and precision as they speed up the analysis process, making it more intuitive and user-friendly for field technicians. For example, in August 2022, Fieldpiece Instruments Inc., a manufacturer based in the US, rolled out the CAT85 and CAT45 combustion analyzers. These are equipped with advanced touchscreen interfaces, sensor protection technology, and wireless connectivity to enrich diagnostic accuracy, usage, and field efficiency for professionals in the HVACR industry. These analyzers empower technicians to measure crucial parameters like oxygen (O₂), carbon monoxide (CO), carbon dioxide (CO₂), flue temperature, air temperature, and draft or gas pressure with refined accuracy. The model CAT85 comes with additional features including an in-built manometer and a unique hydrocycle pump technology that automatically manages condensate, which saves operation time.

Which Segment Accounted For The Largest Combustion Emissions Analyzer Market Share?

The combustion emissions analyzer market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Portable Combustion Analyzer, Stationary Combustion Analyzer

2) By Technology: Electrochemical, Infrared, Catalytic, Other Technologies

3) By Regulatory Standards: International Organization For Standardization (ISO) Standards, Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Regulations, European Union Emission Standards, International Maritime Organization (IMO) Regulations, National Ambient Air Quality Standards (NAAQS)

4) By Application: Environmental Monitoring, Industrial Emission Monitoring, Automotive Testing, Research And Development, Waste Management

5) By End-User: Power Generation, Oil And Gas, Chemicals, Metals, Other End Users

Subsegments:

1) By Portable Combustion Analyzer: Handheld Portable Analyzer, Backpack Portable Analyzer, Wheeled Portable Analyzer

2) By Stationary Combustion Analyzer: Wall-Mounted Analyzer, Rack-Mounted Analyzer, Cabinet-Mounted Analyzer

What Are The Regional Trends In The Combustion Emissions Analyzer Market?

In the Combustion Emissions Analyzer Global Market Report 2025, North America was identified as the leading market in 2024 with projected growth. The report included coverage of various regions namely, Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

